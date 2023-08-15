Multiple times this season Cardinals rookie outfielder and potential future cornerstone Jordan Walker used teammate Paul Goldschmidt as an example of the hitter he’s studying, learning from and trying to emulate.

Monday night, both Walker and Goldschmidt provided key elements in a series-opening win over the Oakland Athletics.

Goldschmidt reached base five times, snapped a 15-game homerless streak and scored a pair of runs, while Walker belted a three-run triple in the seventh inning to put the Cardinals ahead for good in what had been a seesaw game.

The Cardinals held and lost a pair of one-run leads earlier in the game, but Walker’s triple — the first bases-loaded triple for the Cardinals at home since Shane Robinson hit one on July 24, 2013 — capped a four-run inning as the Cardinals beat the Athletics 7-5 in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Walker provided the lasting image from the night as he stood on third base, dirt speckled across the stomach of his uniform from his slide. He yelled in celebration to his teammates in the home dugout across the diamond.

“It’s just a good feeling when we go up like that late in the game, and we have JoJo (Romero) to shut it out too,” Walker said of the emotion he felt in the moment. “It’s super-exciting.”

Romero pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to close out the win as the Cardinals snapped a string of four consecutive losses to the Athletics at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals (53-66) trailed by one run with the bases loaded and two outs when Walker came through with the first go-ahead triple by a Cardinal in the seventh inning or later since Yadier Molina swatted one against the Chicago White Sox on July 22, 2015.

“It’s a good moment for him and one he’ll build off of, for sure,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of Walker’s triple. “You want him in those moments. When he comes through, it’s awesome to see. He’s going to have a lot of those throughout his career here. So that was a big at-bat. He stayed on it well.”

Walker scored the game’s first run in the second inning after video replay gave him a second chance on the bases.

He reached base on a single, but he got caught straying too far from first base with two outs.

Athletics left-hander JP Sears threw over to first and had Walker picked off. Walker broke for second base. First baseman Tyler Soderstrom’s throw to second baseman Zach Gelof beat Walker’s slide, and he was ruled out.

Upon replay review, it was clear Gelof missed the tag at second base and the umpires overturned the out call. With Walker on second base and two outs, Tommy Edman lined a single to right field that allowed Walker to score the game’s first run.

That gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead, but the Athletics move in front on a two-run home run by Esteury Ruiz in the fifth inning off Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.

Goldschmidt’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth put the Cardinals back in front by a run, 3-2. They clung to that one-run lead until the top of the seventh when the Athletics struck for three runs against the combination of Mikolas and relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos.

That put the Athletics ahead 5-3 and set the stage for the Cardinals’ four-run effort in the bottom of the seventh.

Goldschmidt walked to start the inning, and then Andrew Knizner, Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar followed suit with walks. Nootbaar’s walk forced in a run to pull the Cardinals within one and set up Walker’s pivotal at-bat.

“Bases loaded, we’re down by one,” Walker said. “I’ve got to put that ball in play. I can’t swing and miss there. I can’s strikeout there. I did everything can just to put that ball in play.”

Athletics left-hander Francisco Perez threw three balls to start the at-bat with Walker. Then Walker took a ball that looked slightly off the plate for a called strike. Walker then fouled off back-to-back pitches, a fastball and then a slider, before he lined a fastball into the right-center field gap.

“Once it was 3-1, I knew he probably wasn’t going to challenge me with too many fastballs," Walker said. "He came up with the fastball and I missed it. Then he went to that backdoor slider, that’s his usual pitch, his go-to pitch. So I was sitting on it for the rest of that at-bat.

"He ended up just throwing a fastball, and I just kind of flicked my hands the other way and just took it the other way.”

The ball came off Walker’s bat with an exit velocity of 100 mph, but Athletics right fielder Seth Brown appeared poised to chase it down before it could find the grass.

Instead, the ball deflected off the end of Brown’s glove and Walker burst around the bases.

Walker said he took a page from some of the Cardinals veteran hitters as far as how they handle at-bats in similar situations.

That's why he sat on an off-speed pitch and trusted himself to react to a fastball and punch it to the opposite field, he'd seen that approach taken before.

“Goldy has a really good career in big situations, coming up clutch and everything like that,” Walker said. “If I want to be the type of player that he is, I’m going to have learn to start at a young age.”

For his career, Goldschmidt has batted .305 with a .452 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage in his career with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Overall in high-leverage situations, he's produced a slash line of .291/.398/.532.

“He doesn’t give away at-bats,” Walker said. “He always has an approach. That’s something that I haven’t always had. I sometimes catch myself just going up there free swinging. I think the key to success is just having an approach every single at-bat. I think that’s really the main focus as of right now, and later on we can get into the more difficult stuff.

“As simple as possible, the thing I need to master right now is just have a consistent approach every time I go up to bat. That’s something that he always has.”

In this instance, Walker delivered the key hit to put the Cardinals over the hump in an inning started by a Goldschmidt walk.

Goldschmidt, last year’s NL MVP, placed his stamp of approval on the rookie Walker’s clutch at-bat.

“We really needed it there, and it’s a great job by him,” Goldschmidt said. “He’s been doing a great job most of this year. That was a really good at-bat, two strikes, to be able to get that bases-clearing triple was a turning point in the game.”