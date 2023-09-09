CINCINNATI — The call was for the curveball he had yet to bend for a strike.

The trust was in the fastball he knew he could turn to again, if needed.

A high-leverage reliever for the first time in his pro career and in the biggest bind yet he’s experienced in the big leagues, rookie Matthew Liberatore had to deal with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the latest in Cincinnati’s parade of pinch-hitters. Liberatore had just walked the base loaded, misfiring on three curveballs. He was behind again in the count, 2-1, when catcher Willson Contreras called for another curve.

Liberatore, the game in his hand, shifted the call to the fastball.

“I said to myself, 2-2 there, whatever I throw here, I’ve got to be comfortable throwing 3-2, and I hadn’t landed the breaking ball yet, and that was what was originally called,” Liberatore explained. “I shook to the fastball. I knew that if I executed a good fastball he would hopefully swing and miss.”

He was Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson.

Swing and miss he did on a 95.4-mph fastball.

It was the fourth consecutive fastball Liberatore threw to challenge him.

A game the Cardinals once led by six runs had gotten suddenly, inexcusably claustrophobic at Cincinnati’s bandbox when Liberatore entered in an entirely new role for him. The rookie starter has been recast — at least for now — as a reliever so that manager Oliver Marmol and the coaches can see if that sets loose some velocity and sizzle from the rookie. He retired all four batters he faced Thursday night in Atlanta and told the Cardinals he was ready and available for what they needed Friday in Cincinnati. They needed him to win the game. His scoreless work out of the sixth and through the seventh setup the Cardinals’ 9-4 win, and Liberatore received the win for his nervy performance in relief.

“That’s what we talked about wanting to see — that exact situation right there when he has to come in in a big moment, they pinch hit, and he’s got to get a big out,” Marmol said. (Read much more on their plan from pre-game interviews and how it worked with Zack Thompson in Saturday’s Post-Dispatch.)

“That is something he can definitely build off of,” the manager continued. “That’s a big punchout right there. When you don’t have to think about navigating the lineup multiple times through then you just go out and let it eat. And I think we’ve seen exactly that.”

Liberatore followed his scoreless 1 1/3 against the Braves with an encore scoreless 1 1/3 the next night against the Reds, and that included three outs from strikeouts.

The Cardinals launched to an early lead on a home run that Contreras thinks is probably “one of the most beautiful” of his career. That is what he told coaches during Friday night’s game as he kept returning during the game to watch a replay of him turning on a pitch and sending a three-run homer an estimated 440 feet to the highest and deepest rows that loom over left field. One of the 10 farthest homers ever hit at the riverside ballpark, Contreras felt was one of his easiest swings.

He wanted to watch it, memorize it, so he could replicate it.

“From where we were it looked like 760 feet,” Marmol said.

“That’s been one of the most beautiful homers I’ve ever hit,” Contreras said. “Just because I wasn’t trying to. It just happened. I got my pitch, that’s what I wanted, and I did not miss it. I’m trying to duplicate that — the same stance, the same mechanics.”

Luken Baker added to the 3-0 lead from Contreras' swing with a three-run swing of his own. The rookie cleared the bases with a double in the third to present starter and Cincinnati native Drew Rom with a 6-0 lead. The Reds picked it apart from there.

They used almost as many players off their bench as they scored runs.

With a roster built to create platoons and dictate matchups, Cincinnati manager David Bell is quick to swap out players in his lineup, like a pit crew changing tires to adjust to weather conditions. Two home runs off Rom in the third and a double steal in the fourth began the rally that Bell sought to punctuate with mid-game use of pinch-hitters. The Cardinals had plotted their potential responses earlier in the day and how they might counter the Reds to create late-game matchups for their right-handed relievers.

“They have an answer off the bench just the way they platoon guys, and they’ll do it as early as the fifth, back and forth,” Marmol said. “You know what you’re ’pen looks like. You’re trying to set up left lanes for later and be willing to take your shot early in order for them to do that, to set up the seventh and the eighth. It is back and forth every time we play these guys. That’s the fun part.”

That was also the Liberatore part.

Cincinnati’s willingness to flip-flop hitters early in the game gave the Cardinals the intel that there would be a spot, likely in the back half of the game, for Liberatore. Whatever right-handed relievers followed Rom — and there were three — would draw out the left-handed bats from the bench, or put the lineup in a spot where a switch-hitter was weaker from the right side. After talking with Liberatore about his availability, the Cardinals knew there would be a spot — and likely a pivotal one for the rookie.

That came in the sixth after right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence hit a batter and walked a batter to put two on with two outs. The go-ahead run was coming to the plate in electric rookie Elly De La Cruz. The switch hitter does far less damage with his right-handed swing, and the Cardinals brought in Liberatore to turn him to that side. Liberatore tried to use De La Cruz’s free-swinging approach and the moment against the rookie, but De La Cruz didn’t fish after the bait. He ignored three curveballs out of the zone and worked a five-pitch walk to load the bases.

“I figure he’s looking for a fastball middle, middle in, to turn and drive some runs in, really change that game,” Liberatore said. “I was just really trying not to give into him.”

The stocked bases required a different approach.

As a starter, he’d still have to think about facing those hitters again.

As a reliever, he knew he was throwing the only pitches he’d get in the game.

He leaned into the fastball.

Liberatore tested Stephenson with two fastballs that touched 97 mph before blistering him with the 95-mph fastballs in toward his shin that he couldn't touch.

“That’s the same guy who I saw in his first game back to the big leagues,” Contreras said. “I saw 95 and 97, good life, and good movement. I’m really, really glad he’s back to who he is.”

It has just taken a role he’s never had.

Which was the idea.

It took the Cardinals to a win Friday. They want to see where it takes him next.

“It’s a little more sudden, a little more unknown — kind of on your toes the whole game, but I enjoy it,” Liberatore said. “I want to help this team win and cover innings, however that’s done. If that’s out of the bullpen, then I’m fine with it.”

Photos: Cardinals' offense leads way in series-opening win vs. Reds