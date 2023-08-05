The aches and uncertainties that crept up from his hip, into his shoulder, and down all the way to the finish at his fingertips have been addressed, leaving Adam Wainwright to feel as healthy as he’s been all season – and wondering why then he’s not pitching as well as he should.

Stalled at 198 career wins since he returned from the injured list, Wainwright continues to build strength, but said late Friday night that shifting his schedule or adjusting his innings is not on his mind as a way to assure he’s at his best, at his strongest for each start.

“I’m not thinking like that,” he said. “I want to be a real boy. I want to be treated normal. I feel normal. So I should pitch normal. It would be fun if I did that.”

After two starts forward, Wainwright took one start back Friday as the Colorado Rockies greeted him with seven runs in the first three innings in a 9-4 victory at Busch Stadium. The seven runs tied a season high against Wainwright, and for the first time since he returned from treatment for a sore shoulder he pitched fewer innings than the previous outing. The Rockies had seven hits by the end of the second inning, and though five of his nine outs came on a strikeout Wainwright felt his fastball betrayed him too often. It’s bite wasn’t consistent.

That wasn’t the only thing that felt familiar from his early season struggles.

All seven runs scored with two outs.

“I’m tired of doing interviews with y’all with the same old sad face,” Wainwright said. “You know I’m keeping a positive outlook on it. I know my stuff is so much better than it was early in the year and I made a whole career out of getting people out with two outs. And so I know I can do it. I got me in London. It got me in the start after. It got me last week. It got me this week. I’ve just got to make better pitches when there are two outs out there.”

The Rockies went six-for-nine against Wainwright with two outs Friday. In each of the first two innings he allowed two of the first three batters to reach base before regaining control of the inning with that second out.

Then came the damage.

A sinker stayed up and over the plate just enough in the first inning for All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz to flip a two-run bloop single into right field to extend the Rockies’ lead to 3-0. In the second inning, another pitch strayed up in the zone and Ryan McMahon drilled it into the right-field corner only to score a few batters later when Nolan Jones singled to right. All of that came with two outs. Wainwright had three singles against him that left the bat at 73 mph or slower, one dribbled away at 58.5 mph. He has had rockets searing the seams as two doubles left the bat at 106 mph or faster. The soft contact, the harder reality, and the three-run innings – so much of it two outs.

“I just have been plagued by not getting the job done with two outs all year,” Wainwright said. “It’s killing me.”

Opponents this year are batting .446 in 101 at-bats against Wainwright with two outs, and they’re slugging .683. Both are by far the highest average and slugging percentage against the right-hander at the various spots in an inning – no outs, one outs, or two outs. It is also the exact opposite of his career numbers. Even with the bloated numbers from this year, Wainwright has held opponents to a .234 average and a .353 slugging percentage with two outs.

Both are lower than zero or one outs.

When he went on the injured list to rest his shoulder, strengthen his hip, and have some inflammation tamed that was causing pain, Wainwright described how there were innings when he would feel winded, fatigued, and his pitches would fall flat. The deeper he went into an inning or into a game, the more fatigue was a factor. That, he agreed Friday night, contributed to his difficulties with two outs earlier in the season. He lacked the finish and extension on his pitches as he tired.

That, he insisted Friday, is not the issue now, even if the symptoms are similar.

“I wasn’t very sharp tonight, if I’m being honest,” Wainwright said. “I either threw it

right on the corner, perfect, where I wanted to, or I felt it up over the middle of the plate. I wasn’t sharp with fastball command, especially early.”

In between his two starts on this home stand – both losses for the Cardinals – the front office pivoted this season at the trade deadline, conceding to the standings and turning its focus toward next season, not the next series. A significant goal of this season cannot wait another year, cannot wait for the start of 2024, and that’s because 2023 is the end for Wainwright. The World Series champ and Cy Young Award contender has said he’ll retire at the end of this season, and within sight is becoming only the third pitcher in Cardinals history with at least 200 wins for the club.

Friday was his sixth attempt at No. 199.

“I think he’s pretty happy with how his career has been, but he wants more all the time,” said Nolan Gorman, who hit two homers in Friday’s loss to give him a team-high 24 for the season and more homers this year than he has years on Earth. “When he’s in (the clubhouse), it’s like you want to go to war for him, whether he’s on the mound or not. But especially when he’s on the mound. He’s a guy who when he’s out there no matter how he feels or what he’s thinking he’s going to give you everything he’s got for his team. Try to replicate that myself after seeing how successful he’s been for a long time doing it the same way he does it. I just try to replicate putting it all on the line.”

Wainwright put himself in a bind from the start Friday.

He walked the first batter and walked leadoff batter Jurickson Profar twice in the first two innings. He scored each time. Profar got on base three times against Wainwright in the first three innings and that was all before the Cardinals’ No. 8 hitter got his first at-bat. Nine of the first 14 batters Colorado sent to the plate reached base, and it took Wainwright 49 pitches to get through six innings. He had only two swings and misses in his first 50 pitches.

In the third, after a leadoff double, he struck out two batters before allowing the two-out single that produced a run.

So often that’s the number that keeps coming up.

Profar’s two walks became two runs.

Wainwright had two strikeouts in two of the innings.

His two-seamer contributed to his issue.

He remains two wins away from 200.

And now two weeks removed from his IL stint it’s fair to ask what is too much to expect. So, he was.

“Nine innings,” Wainwright answered. “I want y’all to have the same expectations you always have for me; that’s what I have. Whether that’s realistic or not, I’ll let everybody else decide. But I continue to take the ball and really look forward to making the last out of the game also when I make the first pitch. And I’m going to do it before the end of the season. I’ll promise you that.”

Photos: Rockies 9, Cardinals 4