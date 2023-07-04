MIAMI — For almost 90 games now the Cardinals have tried to find a way to fix their season, to put the best attributes of their game together.

They found out Tuesday what happens when their worst makes a game come apart.

Veteran starter Adam Wainwright could not complete the fourth inning for his third consecutive game, but then there was also the offense — which failed to provide anything at all. The Miami Marlins seized on Wainwright for six runs and did not stop there, exploiting the Cardinals’ ongoing issues with their roster for a 15-2 Fourth of July bombardment at loanDepot Field. The loss was the Cardinals’ worst, by run deficit, on the road for Independence Day.

The Marlins were a Roman candle of offense.

The Cardinals were a dud.

Again and again.

They’ve been outscored 29-2 in Wainwright’s past two starts.

The right-hander, who has been reaching for some success from his curveball, left one floating over the plate and had it hammered for a three-run homer in the first inning. Wainwright did retire seven consecutive batters before allowing another homer, but by his third time through the lineup in only the fourth inning, the game caught up to him. He hit a batter. He walked two batters. And he was out of the game.

Like Wainwright (3-4) with his curveball, the Cardinals are searching for answers on how to aid their stalwart — either by adjusting his schedule or exploring other roles.

His recent outings are only part of larger issues dunking on the Cardinals daily. They blew their 17th save of the season on Monday night, struggled to get the right matchup at times vs. the Yankees, have yet to get a consistent run of quality starts from the rotation, and are less than a week removed from losing 14-0 to the Houston Astros. Wainwright’s struggles are just the most prominent as they come midway through the right-hander’s final season, right in the heat of what should be his chase for a 200th win.

Five of the first six batters Wainwright faced Tuesday reached base with a hit. Three of them were singles, and the biggest damage was the home run. He retired all three batters he faced in the second inning, finishing the inning with a signature curve for a strikeout. The hits returned in the third, and when he left the game in the fourth he did so with the bases loaded.

In the past three outings, Wainwright has allowed 24 hits and 20 runs in eight innings, and four of the hits have been home runs. His ERA in his past three starts, all losses, is 19.13, and that is down due to an error that prolonged an inning but salved that swollen ERA.

Wainwright has also gone three starts without a run of support.

The Cardinals were down 15-0 before finding a run Tuesday.

The game got so lopsided against the Cardinals that Alec Burleson had to pitch on short rest. That’s Alec Burleson, DH and first baseman. He moved from first to the mound, meaning Brendan Donovan — prescribed no-throw until the All-Star break — played first without the ability to toss the ball. In the past six days, pitching appearances say it all.

Burleson has appeared twice.

Closer Jordan Hicks has thrown once.

First inning failings continue

The Cardinals have not allowed the most first-inning runs in the National League, it only feels that way. The Cardinals have not fallen behind in the first inning more than any other National League team, but it probably does feel that way.

For the second time in two games at Miami, the Cardinals did not get out of the first inning without trailing.

They didn’t even get past the first four batters again.

On Monday night, the Marlins had a 2-0 lead by the time Miles Mikolas faced the No. 5 hitter. On Tuesday afternoon, the Marlins again opened their half of the first with back-to-back base hits to start. Cleanup hitter Jesus Sanchez then connected for a three-run homer to dead-center field off Wainwright.

For the 33rd time in 85 games they allowed runs in the first inning.

For the 26th time they trailed after the first inning.

It would not get better.

The offense would never threaten.

Miami lefty Jesus Luzardo (7-5) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out eight.

Any chance was a missed chance

The Cardinals got a leadoff double from Willson Contreras in the second inning. They got two singles in the third inning. In the third, a hit batter and a walk offered up a brief chance to nibble into the Marlins’ lead. In the fourth inning, Tommy Edman drilled a liner to the right-center gap that was nearly caught — but wasn’t, so he had a double.

What all these innings have in common is their destination.

They went nowhere.

Through five innings the Cardinals were zero-for-five with runners in scoring position. Four of those at-bats ended with the ball failing to travel beyond the reach of an infielder. There were strikeouts, and there were two popups to second base. Contreras ran his way out of the second inning by getting caught leaning off second. Nolan Arenado struck out to end the fifth with a runner on second. The Cardinals left five runners on base through five innings.

A glancing blow adds to Marlins’ lead

The inning that Wainwright left for the bullpen to salvage would have looked differently with an added inch of a vertical leap.

Lefty JoJo Romero entered the fourth inning with the bases loaded and Wainwright making his way through some fist bumps and backslaps in the dugout. Romero got the soft groundball that could have become a double play from the first batter, but he bobbled the ball as he ran off the mound. His fielding error allowed one run to score and kept the bases loaded.

Two batters and one out later, he got a liner that almost ended the inning.

Almost.

An inning after his solo homer snapped Wainwright’s run of retired Marlins, Cooper’s line drive single widened the rout, but not before clipping Paul DeJong’s glove. Cooper lifted a line drive just over the shortstop’s leap — glancing off the top of DeJong’s glove and dropping into left-center field for a two-run single. That punctuated the three-run inning and meant that all three of the runners Romero inherited scored.

A play at the plate on the grounder and another inch on DeJong’s leap and not one of the runs would have scored. The Cardinals would still have trailed, 4-0.

Knizner knocked from game

Andrew Knizner had to leave Tuesday’s game during the fifth inning after taking a foul tip to the midsection an inning earlier. While trying to guide Romero out of the mess, Knizner grimaced as a foul tip off Jean Segura’s bat evaded his glove and caught him in his crouch.

After taking a few minutes doubled over on the field, Knizner was able to return behind the plate to finish the inning. He did not finish the game.

The Cardinals gave up their designated hitter to get Contreras into the game at catcher for the second half of the ballgame. Knizner’s precise status was not available when the game ended and this article had to be published. An update will be available at StlToday.com.