The Cardinals wrap up a home series Sunday against the Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

The teams split the first two games of the series.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Flaherty hasn't allowed a run in either of his last two starts, both wins.

The Nationals will counter with right-hander Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41).

The Cardinals are 39-53, last in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis is seeking its third series win in the last four.

The Nationals are 37-55, last in the NL East, and are looking for their second consecutive series win on Sunday.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, CF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Jordan Walker, RF

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jack Flaherty

NATIONALS

1. CJ Abrams, SS

2. Lane Thomas, RF

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Joey Meneses, DH

5. Keibert Ruiz, C

6. Dominic Smith, 1B

7 Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Luis García, 2B

9. Alex Call, CF

P: Josiah Gray

Injury report

C Andrew Knizner (groin): Participated in workouts, caught a bullpen, and ran the bases as he prepped to return to the roster. Knizner took a foul tip off the area just below the belt buckle, and after a trip to the emergency room he was prescribed rest to calm the swelling and avoid further damage. Knizner was eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but he was not activated for the doubleheader. (Updated July 15)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with shoulder irritation on July 5. He received a pair of cortisone injections, one in his shoulder and one in his back to help increase his mobility. The training staff developed a plan for him to rebuild strength, address the root cause of shoulder pain, and return to the rotation. He's scheduled to throw off the mound for the first time on Tuesday. (Updated July 15)

LHP Jordan Montgomery (hamstring): Left-hander is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against Miami at Busch Stadium. Montgomery threw a bullpen session Friday at Busch without incident, and how he recovers from the aggressive outing will solidify his Tuesday assignment. (July 14)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): To alleviate the pain in his right wrist, the versatile infielder received an anti-inflammation during the All-Star break. That requires multiple days of inactivity to calm the swelling and irritation, and Edman will not be able to swing a bat until sometime next week, at the earliest. (Updated July 14)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Came out of the All-Star break on a throwing program. He will take Friday off from throwing but continue to serve as designated hitter. The plan is to have Donovan continue his throwing program, increase its intensity, and by the end of the home stand possibly return to an infield position, if the matchup is right. (Updated July 14)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): He is steadily increasing his activity toward a throwing program, though there is no set timetable for a rehab assignment with a minor-league affiliate. (Updated July 14)

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Continues his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis through the weekend with the current plan to consider his return to the majors on Monday's off day for the Triple-A Redbirds. (Updated July 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Set to throw off a mound Monday and begin a spring training-like ramp up toward facing batters and then getting a few appearances in the minors. A rehab assignment could come ahead of the trade deadline, though the closer's return is not expected ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline for deals. (Updated July 14)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford met with team doctors to determine whether he can begin a throwing program. (Updated July 14)