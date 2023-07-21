The Cardinals continue a road series Friday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. St. Louis time and the game airs exclusively on Apple TV.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Flaherty is 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his last three outings.

The Cubs will counter with left-hander Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96). Steele was shelled in his last start, giving up six earned runs in six innings vs. the Red Sox.

The Cardinals are 44-53, fourth in the NL Central and 10 games out of first. St. Louis has won six straight games.

The Cubs are 45-51, third in the NL Central, and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Tyler O’Neill, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Jose Fermin, 2B

P: Jack Flaherty

CUBS

1. Mike Tauchman, CF

2. Nico Hoerner, SS

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Christopher Morel, 2B

7. Yan Gomes, DH

8. Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B

9. Miguel Amaya, C

P: Justin Steele

Injury report

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Was activated Thursday as the Cardinals open a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Cleared for full activity as of Tuesday, the Cardinals opted to delay his move to the roster to keep pitching available for Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins and a bullpen start. O'Neill participated in full batting practice Tuesday. (Updated July 18)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in a squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 19)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): Brimming with optimism following a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included a break between simulated innings. The veteran feels like he could accelerate his return, and said so in this interview available at stltoday.com. Pending his recovery from Tuesday's workout, Wainwright will face teammates Monday in Arizona during a live batting practice session, and if that goes well his next appearance could be in a game. (Updated July 18)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not throw for at least two weeks, manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 20)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Took batting practice in the batting cage Wednesday and joined teammates for workouts on the field. His wrist is recovering well when tested with increasingly aggressive swings, and he's set to face Wainwright in the live batting practice scheduled for Monday in Phoenix. (Updated July 19)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Class AA Springfield. He will be prepped as a reliever and not stretch out his pitch count to return as anything more than a long reliever, even as the Cardinals consider trading starters. (Updated July 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)