BALTIMORE — Clad in the black and orange of his new team, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jack Flaherty opened his arms wide as he stood a few feet in front of the visiting dugout as his longtime friend, teammate and mentor Adam Wainwright approached. The two shared a bear hug as they reunited for the first time since the Cardinals traded Flaherty to the Orioles on Aug. 1

Flaherty, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2014 (No. 34 overall) out of Harvard-Westland High School in California, will not start against his former team during the three-game series at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles, who entered the day with the best record in the American League, and Cardinals played Monday night for the first time since the trade.

“A lot of mix of emotions,” Flaherty said of being traded by the Cardinals. “You’re excited, new opportunity. We just hadn’t played as well as we had hoped up to that point. All you want to do is go to the playoffs. That’s what you play the game for. That’s what we set out to do at the start of the year. Sometimes things just don’t work for whatever reason.

“So you get excited that you go to a team that is competing. Then you start thinking about all the guys that, basically, I grew up with for eight years. I spent a lot of time with them, day in and day out every single day. You get sad. The goodbyes are never easy. You know you’ll see them again, but it’s not the same.”

Flaherty, who the Cardinals selected with the compensatory pick they received as a result of Carlos Beltran having signed with the New York Yankees, made his debut on Sept. 1, 2017.

He turned in the best season of his career in 2019 when he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. He posted a record of 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts (196⅓ innings). He posted an NL-best WHIP of 0.97 and held opposing hitters to a .192 batting average that season. He also struck out opposing hitters at a rate of 10.6 per nine innings.

Injuries kept him largely off the field in 2021 and 2022. He missed 122 games in 2022 due to a pair of injured list stints with a right shoulder injury. He also missed 88 games in 2021 due to an oblique injury.

Entering this season, Flaherty was the third-longest-tenured member of the Cardinals behind shortstop Paul DeJong and Wainwright. The Cardinals also moved DeJong at MLB’s trading deadline in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Flaherty and DeJong faced each other in Flaherty’s first start for the Orioles.

“It was a transition at first, but it’s been good,” Flaherty said. “I mean, it’s just a different experience, different people. You meet everybody and whatnot, but then it just comes down to playing baseball and trying to win games. That’s all you try to do no matter where you are, no matter what team you’re with, what point in the season. It’s the same thing. It’s business as usual.”

This season, Flaherty went 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, 4.4 walks per nine innings, a 1.55 WHIP, and an opponent’s batting average of .278 in 20 starts (109⅔ innings) for the Cardinals.

Since joining the Orioles, Flaherty has gone 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 3.6 walks per nine innings, a 1.66 WHIP, and opponents have batted .299 against him in six starts (27⅔ innings).

Flaherty spoke to reporters just a few minutes after he chatted on the field with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. The Cardinals’ manager shared in August that Flaherty left him a handwritten note on his desk after the trade. Marmol described it as “the reason you coach.”

Flaherty still finds it a bit jarring to watch the Cardinals on television and know he’s no longer a part of the organization. He said he told Marmol it was “weird” to see him wearing the Cardinals uniform and knowing he had a different team’s cap on his head.

After speaking with reporters, Flaherty went down the line saying hello, shaking hands, and giving hugs to former teammates and Cardinals staff members.

Of course, he saved the biggest embrace for Wainwright. Though Flaherty admitted he hopes the Orioles delay Wainwright’s pursuit of 200 wins.

“I’m going to give him a big old hug, and I want him to finish this thing out,” Flaherty said. “He has pitched well the last few times, even against Atlanta he pitched well. I think he pitched pretty well the time before that. I’ve watched every single one.

“I know he’s going (Tuesday), and I wish him the best, but I’m also going to be like, ‘I hope you don’t get 199 against us and you’re going to have to keep trying.’ You root for the guy.”

Dylan Carlson increasing activity

Switch-hitting outfielder Dylan Carlson continues progressing toward a potential return to the field before the season ends. He’s been on the injured list since Aug. 10. An oblique strain forced him onto the IL, but the Cardinals took the time on the IL to reassess a lingering ankle injury he suffered in May. He received a cortisone injection for the pain in his ankle two weeks ago. In the last week, he started to increase his physical activity. He progressed to the point where he’s now hitting from both sides of the plate against a pitching machine, and he’s also running and playing catch.

Wilking Rodriguez not yet ready to rejoin Cards

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said right-handed reliever Wilking Rodriguez felt more fatigued than typical coming out of his most recent rehab outing with Triple-A Memphis over the weekend. Rodriguez, who the Cardinals selected in the Rule 5 Draft, has been on the injured list since late in spring training with a right shoulder strain. Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch again Wednesday for Memphis.