MIAMI — Looking for some direction, some instruction, something to give this pedestrian season an ignition, Jack Flaherty paged through his past.

It’s a rare day in the clubhouse when the Cardinals’ right-handed does not have a novel-sized journal in his clutches, a pen – or maybe it’s a pencil – tucked near its binding. He can be found mornings at spring training picking at his breakfast and printing in his journal. It’s a running tally of conversations and approaches, motivational thoughts and pitching philosophies, and possibly more. He went looking through older ones recently and in the journal from 2019 – his best season, his look-out-world season – he found a talk he had with former Cardinals catcher and All-Star Matt Wieters.

These were the words he sought.

“There’s no secret behind it,” Flaherty said late Thursday. “Literally: ‘Be on the attack.’”

Coming out of his canceled start in London due to hip soreness, Flaherty, vexed by slow starts and first-inning eruptions, has adopted a new tactic from the beginning, one that turns out to be an old tactic found in a journal.

It’s Jack, but on the attack.

“You can’t try to feel your way through the first, kind of set the tone,” Flaherty said. “Going on the attack from pitch 1 and then you can get into the flow. … It starts the second you cross the line from coming out of the dugout. It’s attack from pitch 1. Go out and see how many first-pitch strikes you can get but really just setting the tone in the first inning. You can’t really coast into the game. You’ve got to come out and do it – right away.”

Flaherty began Thursday’s game with seven consecutive strikes, escalating the velocity of his fastball almost each time he threw it. He pitched around two singles, including an infield bounder, to give the Cardinals their first scoreless first inning of a lousy week in Miami. Facing the potential of a four-game sweep by the Marlins, Flaherty assured that for the first time in their visit to loanDepot Park the Cardinals did not trail after the first inning.

A scoreless game followed, Flaherty dueling 20-year-old right-hander Eury Perez until Nolan Arenado pierced the zeroes with a solo homer that led to the Cardinals’ 3-0 victory.

The Cardinals led late in three of the four games.

The game Flaherty started with 6 2/3 scoreless is the one they won.

“I think Jack has elite stuff – for him it’s just a matter of being as consistent as possible,” Arenado said. “If he’s consistent he is as good as anybody out there. He pitched a great game. We needed it, right? We lost a tough game (Wednesday). And we’re facing another guy who is really good. We needed him to be really good, and he was. Jack sets the tone. He has that capability.”

Arenado’s 17th homer and fifth extra-base hit of the series struck a 1-0 lead for the Cardinals in the sixth inning. Alec Burleson’s seamline single scored Nolan Gorman to double the lead, and in the eighth Gorman lofted a double that dropped between Marlins’ fielders for the final run. That gave Jordan Hicks a 3-0 lead to hold – and mouthwash to swish around less than 24 hours after swallowing a bitter defeat. He threw away the game with an error Wednesday night. He secured his sixth save by retiring three batters on eight pitches Thursday.

“I feel like we could have won three out of four, but that’s not how baseball works,” Arenado said. “We end up losing three of four. I feel like that’s how this first half has gone. It just hasn’t been as clean as we want. But I think the one thing we can appreciate is how much we still fight. You know what I mean? I know people aren’t happy to hear that. But we do. We’re still going to continue to fight. We’re not making excuses. We understand it hasn’t been very smooth.”

The Cardinals, strapped to last place and 51 losses before the All-Star break, can see their season reflected in a handful of individuals. Arenado’s slump paralleled the early losing streaks. Adam Wainwright recently said that his struggles in three consecutive starts came just as the Cardinals started putting together wins. Flaherty personifies elements of the Cardinals’ troubles too – from the lack of success with two strikes, to his 5.63 ERA through May and June, to his more recent frustrations in the first inning.

Flaherty allowed 12 runs on 20 hits combined in his two starts before the hip pain in London, and five of those runs came in the first inning.

He put the Cardinals behind each time before getting a third out.

That prompted the plunge into the journals – and the shift the Cardinals saw.

“He’s had his hiccups, and he knows what he needs to do,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “I felt like he was on the attack in the first inning. He was ready to go from pitch 1. And that’s been a big part of whether he gets off to a good start or not – that first inning. He’s escaped traffic in the first from time to time, and at times he hasn’t. But I felt like (Thursday) there was more of an intent behind that coming out ready to go.”

Flaherty (6-5) got six outs from the first nine Marlins batters and then six from the next seven. While Perez was overpowering the Cardinals with his mix of 92-mph changeups and 99-mph fastballs, Flaherty tiptoed around nine hits to go zero-for-zero with the rookie.

A leadoff double in the fourth?

Flaherty retired the next three with help from Dylan Carlson racing down on a would-be double in center field.

A leadoff double in the fifth?

Flaherty got more help from Carlson in center and two other routine fly balls to get out of the fifth inning without allowing a run.

He retired the side in order in the sixth for his fourth start this season of at least six scoreless innings.

In the seventh, back-to-back two out singles brought Marmol to the mound.

With a two-run deficit and two outs, the Marlins had No. 3 hitter Bryan De La Cruz coming to the plate. All-Stars Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler struck singles against Flaherty, and only a deft play by rookie Jordan Walker kept Soler from an RBI double. In his previous three at-bats, De La Cruz had one infield single – and ample looks at Flaherty’s pitches. He saw 16 pitches in his first three at-bats. Marmol visited the mound to ask what Flaherty had for a fourth round with De La Cruz.

“Something left in the tank for one more hitter,” Marmol said. “It was his game at that point. I wanted to see that at-bat. He wanted it, too. Those are the games that you want to see, man. Starter’s out there doing his job, and he deserves to get one more shot at that hitter.”

Flaherty fell behind 2-0 with two breaking balls out of the zone.

Jack got back on the attack with a slider. Four of his next five pitches were fastballs, spiking in velocity from 96.1 mph for a ball to 95.1 mph, 95.9 mph, and 95.5 mph for pitches De La Cruz relentless fouled off. The duel became a moment. Burleson plunged into the safety netting in an attempt to catch one foul ball. Flaherty took a deep inhale of breath before exhaling one of his best fastballs.

The plate appearance – and that’s a spoiler – ended on the ninth pitch with De La Cruz ignoring a 79.8-mph curveball spiked in the dirt by home plate and taking his walk.

It came on Flaherty’s 111th pitch.

“It’s nice to have those deeper in games as opposed to the fifth, when you’re at 100-something pitches and you’re battling to get through,” Flaherty said. “To have that happen in the seventh is a better feeling. You know that it’s there. It’s being able to be better throughout the game that those 100 or 110, 115 are happening in the seventh as opposed to the fifth or sixth. You want to have it deeper in games.”

After celebrating the walk enough that Willson Contreras confronted him and teammate Arraez rushed from third to urge him to take his walk, De La Cruz trotted to first.

He was the victor in the duel.

Flaherty was out of the game, leaving the bases loaded to teammate Chris Stratton. The second pitch Stratton threw got a groundout that ended the inning and preserved Flaherty’s scoreless outing. He did not win the final matchup vs. De La Cruz, did not get to close out the final inning he had of the start, but what he did was show how much he had to do so. And, for him, what he had to challenge De La Cruz with pitch No. 110 began with his intent with pitch 1.

The game went into the ninth, where Hicks cemented the win, but where the season goes for Flaherty could be anywhere. He started Thursday for the Cardinals, but he pitched Thursday for any of the contenders who might like the idea of his best starts coming in their uniform.

The Cardinals will field interest in the right-hander as the trade deadline approaches. He will have suitors. The question is whether the Cardinals will have offers that surpass their interest in re-signing him or their value of the draft pick compensation that comes from his departure as a free agent, not from a trade. What they have now is consecutive scoreless starts of at least six innings.

What they have now is Flaherty’s scoreless streak of 12 2/3 innings.

What they have now is the kind of start they need to claw out of a hole.

What they saw in that nine-pitch drama with De La Cruz was the pitcher who starts strong and still has the stuff to get through the late innings. It’s what they need.

“That’s a big deal,” Marmol said. “Yeah, it’s a big deal.”

