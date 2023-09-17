With his arm feeling “good” following and positive signs of strengthening his right knee that landed him on the injured list, Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero remains hopeful in the plans for him to return before the end of the season.

“Mixed a little bit of everything in there,” Romero said Sunday of his most recent bullpen session. “I mean, it's as sharp as it's been. So it's just a matter of my knee telling me when it's ready.”

The 27-year-old Romero’s bullpen session Sunday was his second of this weekend. A reevaluation of his knee awaits the left-hander to determine what his next steps are.

Since he went on the injured list on Sept. 4 (a move retroactive to Sept. 2) with an irritated right knee tendon, Romero has gone through isometric exercises to strengthen the tendon and utilized treatments to “calm down” the calf, quad, and hamstring muscles to “protect the area as a whole.”

He’s dealt with the knee issue through this season before it was aggravated while covering first base during a Sept. 1 outing against the Pirates and has been using the same exercises he’s gone through while on the IL to maintain it.

“Before it was just maintenance. Now, it's maintenance on top of doing a little extra building up,” he said.

Prior to being sidelined, Romero ascended into a high-leverage role for the Cardinals and posted a 3.42 ERA, notched three saves, and three holds in 19 relief appearances. The lefty fanned 33% of hitters he faced during that stretch, walked 3.9%, and left 59.3% of runners on base, per FanGraphs.

A return would allow him an opportunity to pick up where he left off. But it could come with some caution to ensure he is “100% ready” to avoid any fidgeting with his mechanics.

“That lower half dictates everything,” Romero said. “You start compensating for what you're trying to do. And with this, it's really dictating how much I can use my backside when I'm pitching. It's not a matter of anything else. It's really just how much depth I can get to my backside. If I can't do that, the arm angle changes. I'm going to go from maybe a three-quarter slot to try to go lower or higher to try and compensate. Now, we're talking about risking the shoulder.

“All those things. It's a domino effect. That's one of the big things that leads to a lot of things a lot of other things. I know that'll play into some decisions. But (the) arm feels great. (The) knee is feeling a lot better. We've been making progress. Hopefully, we can get it there soon.”

Tyler O’Neill lands on IL, Juan Yepez recalled

Tyler O’Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right foot sprain prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies. The foot issue is one that O’Neill has dealt with “for a little bit of time,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. This is the second time this season that O’Neill landed on the IL. He spent 76 days on the injured list from early May to the middle of July with a lower back strain.

In 96 games this year, the two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder has batted .231 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, and a .715 OPS.

“Our hope was that he would be healthy and be able to show what he's capable of doing,” Marmol said of O’Neill, who hit 34 home runs and posted a .912 OPS in 2021. “Our hope and his hope was that he'd be able to answer the bell all year. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case in '23 for us.”

In a corresponding move, Juan Yepez was recalled from Class AAA Memphis. Yepez has batted .262 with 55 RBIs and a .733 OPS for Memphis since he was optioned to the minors on June 14. The 25-year-old hit safely in his last 17 Class AAA games and has a hit in 26 of his last 27 games played while in the minors. He’s batting .319 with a .504 slugging percentage and an .854 OPS over his last 27 minor league games.

Multiple missed opportunities

A combined 28 stranded runners in the Cardinals’ losses to the Phillies on Friday and Saturday made it the most St. Louis has had in a two-game span since stranding 28 in back-to-back August games against the Pirates during the 2018 season. It also marked the first time since July 2013 that the Cardinals stranded at least a dozen runners in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals ended Friday’s 5-4 loss by leaving the bases loaded to end the eighth and ninth innings. Then on Saturday, St. Louis left the bases loaded in the third inning and ninth innings of a 6-1 loss.

As a team, the Cardinals rank 20th in average (.249) across MLB when batting with runners in scoring position. When it comes to bases-loaded opportunities, the team average drops to .194, which ranked at 27th entering Sunday.

“It definitely tells you what's going on,” Marmol said Saturday of his team’s struggles with bases-loaded situations. “Not predictive year-to-year, but it still tells a story as to how we've been in that situation over the last several months, which hasn't been very good. Nothing else to it other than then needs to be better.”