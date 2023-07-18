The Cardinals continue a home series Tuesday against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. CT. The Cardinals won Monday's opener 6-4.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23) is scheduled to take the mound for the Cardinals. Montgomery has a 1.74 ERA over his last five starts during which time he's holding opponents to a .198 batting average.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.70), who hasn't appeared in a big-league game in more than a month after a shoulder impingement sidelined him.

The Cardinals are 41-53, last in the NL Central and 11 games behind the first-place Brewers. St. Louis has won three straight.

The Marlins are 53-43, second in the NL East, and they've lost four consecutive games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, CF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Nolan Gorman, 2B

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, RF

3. Garrett Cooper, DH

4. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Jean Segura, 3B

7. Dane Myers, CF

8. Jon Berti, SS

9. Jacob Stallings, C

P: Edward Cabrera

Injury report

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Returned to St. Louis on Monday to meet with team doctors. When he returns to the active roster, he will be the starting left fielder. O'Neill said Monday was a scheduled rest day and that his rehab assignment helped him get into "a really good spot mentally." (Updated July 17)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Set to throw off a mound Tuesday. A rehab assignment could come ahead of the trade deadline, though the closer's return is not expected ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline for deals. The outing Tuesday will be akin to that first appearance off a mound of spring training putting him 10-12 days away from facing batters. (Updated July 17)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): Scheduled to throw off the mound for the first time on Tuesday. His workout could be more intense than Helsley's, and that puts him closer to a return, in part because he has not been away from the mound for as long. The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with shoulder irritation on July 5. (Updated July 17)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Made progress with his throwing program Monday and the Cardinals believe he is a week and "not weeks" away from being able to play the field, manager Oliver Marmol said. The throwing program will increase its intensity in the coming days. (Updated July 17)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Edman will not be able to swing a bat until sometime this week, at the earliest. (Updated July 14)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): He is steadily increasing his activity toward a throwing program, though there is no set timetable for a rehab assignment. (Updated July 14)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford met with team doctors to determine whether he can begin a throwing program. (Updated July 14)