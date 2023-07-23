The Cardinals wrap up a four-game road series Sunday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Montgomery hasn't allowed more than one earned run in his last five outings.

The Cubs will counter with right-hander Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05), who has a 1.98 ERA in his last two starts, both Cubs wins.

The Cardinals are 44-55, fourth in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis has lost two straight after winning six in a row.

The Cardinals have won their last three series but can only attain a split at best vs. the Cubs after losing two of the first three.

The Cubs are 47-51, third in the NL Central, and 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Before Sunday's game, the Cardinals promoted Taylor Motter from Triple-A Memphis, optioned infielder Jose Fermín to Memphis and released pitcher Jake Walsh. Motter will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Lars Nootbaar, RF

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Tyler O’Neill, LF

5. Alec Burleson, 1B

6. Ivan Herrera, C

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery

CUBS

1. Nico Hoerner, 2B

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

5. Dansby Swanson, SS

6. Yan Gomes, DH

7. Trey Mancini, 1B

8. Miguel Amaya, C

9. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

P: Jameson Taillon

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): The Cardinals changed gears and decided to have Wainwright make a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday instead of throwing a previously-planned live batting practice session in Arizona. He brimmed with optimism following a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included a break between simulated innings. The veteran felt like he could accelerate his return, and said so in this interview available at stltoday.com. (Updated July 23)

C Willson Contreras (hip): Left Saturday’s game due to hip tightness after the fifth inning and is day-to-day. He was not in the starting lineup Sunday, but manager Oliver Marmol said the day had been scheduled prior to the hip issue. (Updated July 23).

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not throw for at least two weeks, manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 20)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Took batting practice in the batting cage Wednesday and joined teammates for workouts on the field. His wrist is recovering well when tested with increasingly aggressive swings. (Updated July 19)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in a squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 19)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)