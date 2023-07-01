Even before Jack Flaherty woke up Saturday morning and read his devotional, he knew what date the calendar would read and the personal significance of July 1.

Flaherty, the Cardinals starter for the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees, had already realized as early as Wednesday that Saturday marked four years since Tyler Skaggs, a close friend of his and a former big-league starter, died at the age of 27.

On a day close to his heart, Flaherty tossed six scoreless innings and limited the Yankees to four hits in an 11-4 Cardinals’ win over New York at Busch Stadium.

“It’s emotional, but you know he’s there and you talk to people around us,” he said. “It’s special to pitch on day like today as well.”

Flaherty used a combination of a fastball that touched 95.3 mph, a slider that was called for a strike 12 times, and a curveball that had a 50% whiff rate, per Statcast, to stay ahead of Yankees hitters for his fifth quality start of the season.

The start was Flaherty’s first since June 19 after right hip tightness pushed his start during the Cardinals’ series in London until he was ready physically. After throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday following a team flight across the Atlantic back to St. Louis on Monday, Flaherty felt fine enough to be cleared for a weekend start.

The only question that remained was whether it would be on Friday or Saturday.

“It wasn’t set up this way on purpose,” Flaherty said. “It just happened to fall on this day, but it definitely meant a little something.”

The right-hander’s start began with a leadoff single allowed to DJ LeMahieu on a grounder that found a hole between first and second base. The potential first-inning threat was quieted with a swinging strikeout of Jake Bauers in the following at-bat and a double play turned by center fielder Tommy Edman after he made a sliding grab on a fly ball hit to the right-center field gap and threw to first base to nab LeMahieu who touched second base by the time the catch was made.

Flaherty scattered three singles and two walks over his next five frames but allowed just one runner to reach second base and none to reach third or home.

“I thought he did a really nice job with this fastball today,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Some for balls just off the plate, but did a nice job of living down-and-away and mixing his slider and the curveball. … Overall, really nice job.”

Flaherty, 27, came into Saturday having given up 12 runs across 10 2/3 innings in starts against San Francisco and Washington. The back-to-back rough outings ended a stretch of five starts during which Flaherty sported a 1.50 ERA and struck out 33 batters in 30 innings.

The extra time between starts did more than ensure he was ready physically.

“It allowed me to clean some things up,” Flaherty said. “Clear some things up and mentally focus. And just also feel a little bit better physically. I was able to take those things we worked on during the week and go out and execute today. Was able to do that.”

Walker’s streak ends

The hit streak that began for Jordan Walker with a towering home run in Texas on June 6 ended during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. Walker grounded out twice, lined out, and flew out in his first four at-bats before rain delays totaling two hours and 37 minutes paused the late innings of game one.

When play resumed following the second delay, Walker grounded out against Josh Donaldson, a third baseman in a mop-up role for the Yankees, in the ninth inning to snap the rookie’s hit steak at 17 games. The streak tied Walker, 21, with Albert Pujols (2001) for the longest by a Cardinals rookie.

“He’s slowing the game down and he’s done a nice job with that,” Marmol said of Walker. “He’s even admitting like, ‘When get in the box, everything seems a little slower and more in control.’ … His at-bats, it just looks better. Overall, it’s just a matter of him continuing to get the reps, which he’s done a nice job.”

Hence promoted to Double-A

Right-handed pitching prospect Tink Hence was promoted from Class High-A to Double-A on Saturday. Hence, 20, went 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings while in High-A Peoria. Because of innings restrictions to help ease him through his first two years of minor league baseball, Hence entered the 2023 season with 60 1/3 innings under him and was winless since he had not completed five innings in a start through his first two years.

Hence earned his first career win on June 10. Hence, along with outfield prospect Victor Scott II, will represent the Cardinals in the All-Star Futures Game on July 8.