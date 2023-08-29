The Cardinals, losers of the opening game, continue a home series Tuesday against the Padres. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.86) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Thompson allowed two earned runs in five innings in each of his last two starts.

The Padres will counter with right-hander Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.70), who sports one of baseball's best curveballs and throws it more than any other pitch in his arsenal.

Richie Palacios will bat leadoff for the Cardinals. He's batting 1.000 in that spot in the order, having done so only once, collecting a double as a late-game substitute earlier this month.

The Cardinals are 56-76, last in the NL Central and 18 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost six of seven and is 9-16 in August.

The Padres, one of baseball's biggest disappointments this year, are 62-70, fourth in the NL West. San Diego has a 10-15 mark in August. The Padres' poor August play has greatly diminished their playoff hopes. Fangraphs gave the team a 39% chance of making the postseason at the start of August. As of Tuesday, it's 3.1%.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Richie Palacios, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Tyler O’Neill, LF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Zack Thompson

PADRES

1. Ha-Seong Kim, 2B

2. Juan Soto, LF

3. Manny Machado, DH

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Garrett Cooper, 1B

7. Luis Campusano, C

8. Matthew Batten, 3B

9. Jose Azocar, CF

P: Seth Lugo

Injury report

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore is set to start Tuesday for Class AAA Memphis and begin a rehab assignment that could see him throw as many as 75 pitches in his first appearance. (Updated Aug. 28)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): The Cardinals' outfielder will participate in full drills Monday and Tuesday at Busch Stadium before going to Triple-A Memphis for a rehab assignment that will begin that day. He could also see time with the Redbirds on Thursday and then be available to rejoin the Cardinals' starting lineup during the weekend series against Pittsburgh. (Updated Aug. 28)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford is on deck for a return to the majors, and how Monday's game against the Padres goes will determine where Woodford pitches next. He could piggyback with Liberatore on a shared rehab appearance, or, if needed earlier, get consideration for the big-league bullpen as early as Tuesday. He is also a candidate to start in the coming week. (Updated Aug. 28)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): His rehab has shifted to the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he's continues to throw live batting practice sessions. He's moving closer to a potential minor-league rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 28)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): He has continued to recover well from recent outings, and the Cardinals are open to the possibility that he could be activated as early as Wednesday. He pitched one inning on a rehab assignment this past weekend, and pending how he feels Tuesday could be activated Wednesday in the majors or given one more rehab outing. (Updated Aug. 28)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and had an evaluation Monday to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Aug. 28)