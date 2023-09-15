There will be no miracle streak to finish the season, no continuation of the defining characteristic of this Cardinals era, because for the first time in a long time there will be no winning season.

What has seemed inevitable since July became official on Friday night in September as the Cardinals lost to assure the end of the longest stretch of winning seasons in club history. After 15 consecutive years without a losing record, the Cardinals cemented their 82nd loss of the 2023 season with a 5-4 near-miss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium.

The same team that eliminated them from the postseason last year buried them below .500 this year at the same ballpark.

The Cardinals got the tying run in scoring position with a pesky, persistent ninth inning that included rookie Masyn Winn’s two-out walk to load the bases. The inning ended there with Phillies’ closer Jose Alvarado striking out Lars Nootbaar to end the game. The Cardinals left 15 runners on base, 12 of them by the end of the eighth inning.

The last time the Cardinals had a losing record was the same season they drafted Oliver Marmol, then a shortstop, out of college.

In 2007, a year after an 83-win Cardinals team won the World Series, the encore went poorly. That summer, as it soured into a losing record, proved prelude to an overhaul of the baseball operations. Behind the standings there were fissures widening within the front office, and it was interim general manager John Mozeliak’s first task to mend some of those relationships, or at least bind them enough to work together. For his efforts, he was put in charge of baseball operations, officially, on Halloween night.

Though his title has changed from general manager to president, Mozeliak has remained in the same position ever since – and, according to ownership, will remain to pilot them out of this spiral.

A few hours before first pitch showed how different the response has been to the losing seasons that currently bracket his time atop baseball ops. Mozeliak told reporters that he wants manager Marmol back for 2024 – something he’s suggested before but not said as succinctly as Friday – and that he expects some change, but not to the core of the coaching staff. He added that there “is always going to be finger-pointing on what went wrong, what we could have done differently, and that starts with myself.” The team’s chairman told the Post-Dispatch that Mozeliak’s the one to point the way forward.

And all aspects of the Cardinals agree that starts with adding pitchers.

A peek at a move they could make appeared on Busch’s mound Friday.

Phillies’ ace Aaron Nola, part of the tandem that ousted the Cardinals a year ago, is set to be a free agent this November. He is on the Cardinals’ wish list to pursue, if not at the top of it, sources have described.

Nola, 30, had at least 200 innings and 220 strikeouts in each of the past four full seasons. He’s had two top-four finishes for the Cy Young award and he’s proven to be durable and determined enough to lead a rotation.

“He knows himself,” Marmol said of facing the right-hander. “He knows what gives him success. He’s stubborn about getting beat a certain way. That’s what makes him good. He’s a tough arm for sure.”

Gifted an early lead, Nola showed a lot of that. He did not dominate, he did not overwhelm, but what he did do was minimize. He held the Cardinals to two earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, his third consecutive start without completing five innings.

The Cardinals got the tying or go-ahead run to the plate routinely through the middle of the game, and even had a deterrent off the bench ready to flip the matchup. In the fifth inning, back-to-back two-out singles chased Nola from the game and gave the Cardinals an opportunity to use Tyler O’Neill as a right-handed pinch-hitter against Phillies lefty Matt Strahm.

The inning, like the one after it, ended with a strikeout.

And so did the eighth with the bases loaded.

The Cardinals had four consecutive innings end with a runner in scoring position.

Phillies flex for four in first

In his previous six starts this season, Cardinals rookie Zack Thompson established himself early with steady first innings that didn’t have bloated pitch counts or problematic endings. Those helped set him to pitch ever deeper into games, sometimes even building in efficiency as he increased his stamina.

Not once in his starts had he allowed more than three runs.

He’d allowed a two of two runs in the first innings of those starts.

Both numbers got upended by the Phillies.

Four of the Phillies’ first six batters of the game reached base against Thompson, and the sixth circled them to complete an early 4-0 lead for the visitors. Singles by Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and J. T. Realmuto put Thompson in the bind, though he had a brief moment where he appeared to defuse the inning. Bryce Harper hit into a groundout that scored the first run but, in exchange, gave Thompson his second out. He was a pitch away from leaving the inning with a one-run deficit, but could not get back-to-back pitches past Realmuto or Nick Castellanos.

Forever flexing on the Cardinals, Castellanos drilled a two-out, first-pitch cutter into the Phillies’ bullpen. Richie Palacios made a wall-crawling effort to keep the ball in the ballpark, but Castellanos’ hit traveled an estimated 378 feet.

Palacios’ reach with his glove got only to 375 feet.

Thompson finds his footing (with help)

The size of the rally and amount of the pitches did not jar Thompson from regaining a hold on the game and defying the Phillies to get into the sixth. After Castellanos’ home run, Thompson got nine outs from the next nine batters he faced. The next hit he allowed came in the fifth inning, and he promptly erased it with a double play.

Thompson completed the fifth with help from two superb defensive plays. Phillies leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber skied a high fly ball to shallow center fielder. The slugger with 43 homers this season had the Cardinals’ offense playing deep, so the area was clear for shortstop Masyn Winn to make a play.

He raced the ball down with his back and No. 0 to the plate.

The next batter, speedy Turner, hit a groundball to Nolan Arenado at third that the Gold Glove-winner spun into the inning-ending double play.

Cardinals’ round numbers dot rallies

The Cardinals chipped away at the Phillies’ early lead with each contribution coming attacked to an individual’s notable number. Paul Goldschmidt’s 1,900th career hit came in the middle of a third inning rally that cleaved the Phillies’ lead in half, 4-2. The RBI that scored Goldschmidt and halved the lead was Arenado’s 90th of the season.

The Cardinals’ third baseman has an active streak of eight consecutive full seasons with at least 100 RBIs and more than 30 homers. He has 15 games remaining and currently has 26 homers to go with the 90 RBIs.

In the fourth inning, rookie Jordan Walker’s 100th career hit coupled with an error chewed one more bite into the Phillies’ lead. At 21 years and 116 days old, Walker became the fourth-youngest Cardinals player in history to get his 100th hit. Only Rogers Hornsby (at 20), Frank Snyder (also 20), and Garry Templeton (21 years, 57 days) got their 100th at a younger age than Walker.

The Cardinals’ rookie reached third on an error.

That allowed him to score on a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game.

True to the trend it was Winn’s first big-league sacrifice fly.

Harper swings, misses, gets ejected

The pitch that got former MVP Harper to swing and miss was not the one that got him ejected.

It’s just the one that gave him a chance to vent.

In the third inning, Harper got ahead in the count, 2-1, and took a high fastball from Thompson. The pitch appeared to be just above the top shelf of the strike zone, but home plate umpire Alex Tosi called it a strike. That changed the complexion of the at-bat – and it opened up a new locale for Thompson to explore. The Cardinals’ lefty went back to that same high level with his next pitch, but instead of testing the elasticity of the upper strike zone, Thompson plunged a curveball from that same eye level.

Harper was hooked and went fishing.

The strikeout ended the inning, and by the time Thompson had crossed the foul line, Harper remained in the batter’s box expressing his frustration. Tosi tossed him.

The early ejection abbreviated an already eventful evening for the Phillies’ first baseman. In the first inning, he legged out a groundball to avoid a double play that would have ended the inning. A trainer met him behind first base when he seemed to be uncomfortable. Harper remained in the game and scored on Castellanos’ home run.

Familiar face replaces Harper, keys rally

Harper’s third-inning exit brought former Cardinal infielder Edmundo Sosa into the Phillies’ lineup at cleanup. As part of an overcrowded infield and understaffed bullpen, the Cardinals traded Sosa to the Phillies in 2022 for lefty JoJo Romero. Sosa had a blistering start with the Phillies, won the pennant with them, and then has been a utility player this season, though he sported a .250 average and an OPS near .730 to start the weekend.

In his first at-bat as Harper’s replacement, Sosa quickly did what the Phillies had not since the first inning against Thompson.

He increased the lead.

Sosa doubled with one out in the sixth inning. He scored on Realmuto’ single to push the Phillies to a 5-3 lead. That series of hits led to Thompson’s departure from the game with one on in the sixth inning. Matthew Liberatore got the final out to assure Sosa’s run was the last run Thompson allowed.

Photos: Cardinals leave runners stranded in a 5-4 loss to Philadelphia