SEATTLE — As spring training approached and the gravity started to hit of leaving his family for a six-week camp and then a six-month regular season, Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday called manager Oliver Marmol and bowed out as bench coach. He had yet to spend a day in the uniform.

That did not mean his itch to coach ended.

Building off some individual tutoring he did this winter with All-Star hitters Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo and Matt Chapman, Holliday is serving as a hitting consultant/coach for The Boras Corporation, the agency headed by Scott Boras.

Holliday said he was inspired to seek out some role that allowed him to work with hitters after spending so much time with former Cardinals' All-Star Matt Carpenter as he reworked his swing and relaunched his career.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has long sought out hitting advice from Holliday and gone to Stillwater to work personally with the Cardinals' Hall of Famer and former batting champ.

Holliday is available to players who want to talk hitting, get advice, or just explore approaches — something he has relished doing in retirement. He gets videos texted to him from players just get another set of eyes on their swing. He spent several years as a volunteer coach for his brother's Oklahoma State baseball program until recently, when that was role was no longer available.

In that role and in this new one, he maintains a flexible schedule so that he can jet from seeing his son play Class AA ball and keep up with another son playing in the elite-level, pre-draft tournaments all summer.

Holliday, who is represented by Boras, said the job with the super agency is still being defined and explored and could adjust based on player need and player level. He’s been intrigued by working with many players, while not interceding the coaches from their teams.

"I want to be there as another resource or just someone they can go to with ideas and get feedback," Holliday said. "I want to stay involved."

This past offseason, free-agent outfielder Bellinger visited the Hollidays in Stillwater, Okla., and he left with drills and tips on mentality that he recently said he has used this season with the Cubs, a bounce-back season for him.

“Just a baseball mind — calm, confident, just a really intelligent mind,” Bellinger said in May. “I think it shows in his sons how advanced they are at such a young age.”

Holliday visited Seattle this past weekend to watch his eldest son, Jackson, play in the Futures Game a year after Baltimore selected him first overall in the draft. A leading reason why Holliday declined the bench coach position offered by the Cardinals was to spend the time with his son Ethan, a rising high school talent, that he did with Jackson as a high school senior.

Holliday explained as spring approached he started working on plans with the Cardinals and realized that he would miss most, if not all, of Ethan's high school season and that started to sit wrong.

Ethan Holliday is draft eligible for 2025.

Matt Holliday, the son of a longtime college baseball coach and brother of a longtime baseball coach, said he still hopes to return to a major-league dugout at some point in the future.

Extra bases

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said the Atlanta Braves, who had the 2021 All-Star Game removed from their ballpark in protest to new voting laws adopted by Georgia, are candidates to host an All-Star Game in the near future, possibly as quickly as 2025, the next open date. The Chicago Cubs are also interested in hosting an All-Star Game at the renovated Wrigley Field, and also in the running for the next handful of All-Star Games are Toronto and Baltimore. The 2024 game will be in Texas, and Major League Baseball has committed the 2026 game to Philadelphia. … White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., a participant in Monday’s Home Run Derby, was a scratch from the All-Star Game due to a calf injury he sustained in the slugfest tournament. … The 33 first-time All-Stars in Tuesday’s game is actually down from the record 42 in 2021 and 37 a year ago. There have been at least 30 first-time All-Stars in nine of the past 10 Midsummer Classics.