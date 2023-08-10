The Cardinals wrap up a road series Thursday against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-4, 6.93) will take the mound for the Cardinals against the team that drafted him. The Rays picked Liberatore with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft, then traded him to St. Louis for Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena in 2020.

Liberatore has one quality start among nine games started this season.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Zack Littell (2-2, 4.04). The Rays snagged him in May after the Red Sox designated him for assignment.

Littell has a 1.64 ERA in his last two starts since he's been promoted to more of a traditional starter's role after being used both out of the bullpen and as an opener.

The Cardinals are 50-65, last in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis is 4-8 in its last 12 and has lost its last three series.

The Rays are 69-47, second in the AL East and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Rays have the third-best record in all of baseball.

The Cardinals' win on Wednesday snapped a five-game losing streak at Tampa.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Tyler O’Neill, LF

6. Alec Burleson, RF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Taylor Motter, 3B

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Matthew Liberatore

RAYS

1. Yandy Diaz, 1B

2. Wander Franco, SS

3. Randy Arozarena, LF

4. Harold Ramirez, DH

5. Isaac Paredes, 2B

6. Jose Siri, CF

7. Curtis Mead, 3B

8. Manuel Margot, RF

9. Christian Bethancourt, C

P: Zack Littell

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neil (knee stiffness): Experienced stiffness and discomfort in his left knee during Monday's off day. Outfielder tested the knee on the turf of Tropicana Field and felt that he could not play at full speed without risking further injury on the turf. O'Neill said that he would be available Wednesday, and he was in the team's initial lineup playing left field before again being scratched. (Updated Aug. 9)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Will continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with an inning of work with Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are considering whether their former All-Star closer will need to appear in back-to-back games before he returns to the majors, or if his outing Wednesday puts him on the brink of a return. (Updated Aug. 8)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with an inning at Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are going to have Woodford appear for one inning in each of his first two rehab appearances. (Updated Aug. 8)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)