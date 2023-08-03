After splitting the first two games of the series, the Cardinals wrap up the set Thursday with the rubber game against the Twins. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 6.75) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Liberatore has only thrown six innings in one of his eight MLB starts this year. Major League opponents are putting up a .323/.405/.909 slash line against Liberatore this season.

In 11 Triple-A appearances this year, Liberatore has a 3.72 ERA.

The Twins will counter with hard-luck right-hander Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.22). Despite ranking eighth among big-league starters in wins above replacement via Fangraphs, Gray last picked up a win on April 30, the longest winless streak of his career.

Gray has a 6.08 ERA over his last four starts. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but two of his 21 starts, but both of those rough outings came in the last month. In nine career games vs. the Cardinals, Gray is 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA, which is his second-worst ERA vs. any opponent.

The Cardinals are 48-61, last in the NL Central and 10 1/2 games behind first-place Cincinnati. St. Louis has lost four of its last six games.

The Twins are 55-54, first in the AL Central and have lost six of seven.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Jordan Walker, RF

5. Alec Burleson, DH

6. Tommy Edman, SS

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Taylor Motter, 3B

P: Matthew Liberatore

TWINS

1. Carlos Correa, SS

2. Kyle Farmer, 3B

3. Donovan Solano, 1B

4. Jorge Polanco, DH

5. Edouard Julien, 2B

6. Ryan Jeffers, C

7. Willi Castro, LF

8. Michael A. Taylor, CF

9. Matt Wallner, RF

P: Sonny Gray

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): On Wednesday, Donovan had surgery to repair a ligament in his right elbow. He'll be out the rest of the season. He's expected to be ready for spring training next year. Donovan's rehab and recovery will be divided between St. Louis and the team's training facility in Jupiter. He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and could not play a position in the field "anytime soon," the Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona last month. (Updated Aug. 2)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley threw a bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium, and he faced batters for the first time on Wednesday in a live batting practice session at the ballpark. The Cardinals are now deciding if his next outing will be in a minor-league rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated Aug. 2)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw a bullpen session Saturday, and the Cardinals are waiting to determine how he recovers before mapping out the next step in his throwing program. He's going to build up to provide the Cardinals multiple innings, if the calendar allows him time. (Updated July 30)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)