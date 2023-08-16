The Cardinals wrap up a home series Wednesday against the Athletics. First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 5.72) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (2-3, 4.52), a right-hander, to the mound.

The Cardinals are 54-66, and remain tied for last in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis has won the last three games, and looks to sweep the Athletics.

The Athletics are 33-87, last in the AL West and have lost their last five games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Alec Burleson, LF

5. Jordan Walker, RF

6. Luken Baker, DH

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Liberatore

ATHLETICS

1. Esteury Ruiz, CF

2. Zack Gelof, 2B

3. Carlos Pérez, DH

4. Brent Rooker, RF

5. Aledmys Díaz, LF

6. Jordan Diaz, 3B

7. Jonah Bride, 1B

8. Shea Langeliers, C

9. Nick Allen, SS

P: Blackburn

Injury report

C Willson Contreras (stiff hip): Despite being expected back, was not in the lineup Wednesday. He had pain while making lateral moves on the bases Monday night, and continued to feel discomfort Tuesday, when he didn't play. (Updated Aug. 16)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): After two appearances with Class AA Springfield, his scheduled appearance for Wednesday was delayed to give him more time to recover from soreness. (Updated Aug. 15)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Began a rehab assignment last week at Class AA Springfield. The goal is to have him pitch three innings in his next rehab appearance, which could be as early as Thursday, depending on how he feels. (Updated Aug. 15)

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday retroactive to Thursday. While he recovers, the team is exploring treatment for continuing pain in his ankle. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 15)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Expected to be "no throw" for three weeks. (Updated Aug. 14)