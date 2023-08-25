The Cardinals begin a road series Friday against the Phillies, the defending National League champions and the team that eliminated St. Louis in the wild-card round last season. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.55) will take the mound for the Cardinals. In his last six starts, Mikolas is 0-4 with a 6.16 ERA. Mikolas picked up the loss in the second and final game of last year's wild-card series vs. the Phillies.

The Phillies will counter with left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36), who features one of baseball's best changeups.

Sanchez and Mikolas are both among leaders in fewest walks per nine innings for starting pitchers.

The Cardinals are 56-72, last in the NL Central and 14 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis is 2-6 in its last eight games.

The Phillies are 69-58, a distant second in the NL East but first in the wild-card race, and 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Tyler O’Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Andrew Knizner, C

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, DH

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Bryson Stott, 2B

6. Alec Bohm, 3B

7. Brandon Marsh, CF

8. Jake Cave, 1B

9. Garrett Stubbs, C

P: Cristopher Sanchez

Injury report

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): The Cardinals activated Gorman from the IL prior to Friday's game in Philadelphia. He'll be available off the bench. He had three consecutive days of working in the field and behind the scenes at PNC Park to test how his back recovered from an anti-inflammatory shot. (Updated Aug. 25)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore was set to throw a bullpen session in St. Louis on Friday, followed by another on Sunday. The Cardinals hope that he could begin a rehab assignment with Memphis as early as Tuesday. (Updated April 25)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar ran on the field prior to Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. He also took swings in the batting cage, though he did not take part in on-field batting practice. The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford continued his build-up toward a return to the majors with a start for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out six. He threw 56 pitches in that outing. Woodford will continue to build arm strength and pitch count as he readies for a return that could come as early as next home stand. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): After he threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium last week, Rodriguez's rehab shifted to the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he's thrown live batting practice sessions. He'll face hitters in a batting practice session again on Monday in Florida. He's moving closer to a potential minor-league rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 25)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Received an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): A series of active tests did not show any structural issues or reasons for concern as the right-hander experienced some recovery issues following recent rehab appearances. He'll throw a bullpen session on Saturday, if that goes well, resume his rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 22)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)