PHILADELPHIA — Once the game tipped against the Cardinals on Friday night, it seemed like there was no stopping it. It was almost as if they were stranded on a mountain when an avalanche started.

An early lead evaporated on a fluky hit with two outs and two strikes in the second inning, and moments later they were suddenly trailing. Then a missed offensive opportunity in the third inning turned into their last offensive opportunity of the night against a Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff that had started rolling.

By the time the avalanche stopped, the Cardinals had gone without a hit for more than six innings and lost 7-2 in the first game of a three-game weekend series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Cardinals’ two-run first inning kept it from being a completely-dominant performance by the Phillies pitchers led by Cristopher Sanchez. The Cardinals last hit of the game came from the leadoff batter in the third inning.

Twenty-one consecutive batters went to the plate and came away with nothing to show for it in a contest that wrapped up in two hours, 18 minutes.

Sanchez (2-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter, and all five of the hits he allowed came in the first three innings.

Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run home run in the first inning gave the Cardinals their early lead just three batters into the game.

“He pitched well. He mixed up his pitches. He did a good job locating,” Goldschmidt said of Sanchez. “We were able to get those runs in the first, had a couple other guys on but he really held us down.”

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (6-10) came out on the losing side of his fifth consecutive decision. The right-hander continues to look for his first win since July 17.

Mikolas allowed five runs on eight hits, including a home run, in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter. Three of the five runs he allowed came with two outs in the second inning.

“He was up more than he would’ve liked, and that led to some hard contact,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “The first couple runs on the ball down the third base line cost him, but I felt like he pounded the zone enough. But pitches were up and some of them got hit pretty hard.”

Mikolas came so close to wriggling out of trouble. He came within a pitch of getting out of the inning unscathed. That’s when the game started to tip in the Phillies’ favor.

The Phillies (70-58) got a clutch hit with two outs in the second inning to even the score.

Mikolas gave up one-out double to Alec Bohm followed by a single to left field off the bat of Brandon Marsh. That put runners on first and third with one out.

The next hitter, Jake Cave, grounded out to first base. That put runners on second and third with two outs.

Mikolas got within one strike of stranding the runners in scoring position when Phillies No. 9 hitter Garrett Stubbs squibbed a 3-2 curveball from Mikolas down the third-base line with the defense shifted the other way.

Stubbs’ single with an exit velocity of 61 mph rolled into foul territory along the left field line for a game-tying two-run double.

“I made a few bad pitches,” Mikolas said. “They scored half their runs when I made a decent pitch full count and they hit a squibber down the line. I mean there’s not much you can do about that. There’s a few other pitches I’d like to have back.

“But it’s not like he hit that ball very hard. I mean, we’re shifted over because he’s left-handed. If that ball goes foul, I get another chance. If he roles that over or pops it up, that’s a 2-2 ballgame, probably, late into the game. That’s just one of those tough rolls.”

Then Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber roped a double off the right field wall at 110 mph that drove in Stubbs and put the Phillies ahead 3-2.

That curveball to Stubbs ended up being the difference in the Cardinals holding onto a two-run lead or going into the third inning with a one-run deficit.

Mikolas still thought it was a “decent” pitch after the game while dressing at his locker. The pitch started out of the zone and broke into the outer third of the strike zone to the left-handed hitting Stubbs.

“I think I threw the same guy the same pitch right down the middle later in the game and he popped it up to second base,” Mikolas said. “So maybe if I throw a curveball right down the middle there (in the third) he pops it up. But I threw it outside and he goes with it and hits a dribbler down the line. Sometimes it’s about where they hit it, not how hard they hit it.”

The Cardinals had a chance to respond and score a tying run in the top of the third inning after Tyler O’Neil lined a leadoff double into the left-center field gap. Thanks to the double, they started the inning with the tying run in scoring position.

Goldschmidt successfully put the ball in play, but it was tapped back to the pitcher and O’Neill did not advance. Then Nolan Arenado popped up to second base. Willson Contreras, who singled in the first inning, struck out swinging to strand the runner on second base.

“Goldy did a good job of trying to move him over for me, I didn’t get him in,” Arenado said. “But I feel like I haven’t really done a good job of driving guys in all year. So it is what it is. I’m trying to be better, but it’s not clicking.”

The Phillies kept their one-run lead intact, and they added to it in the next half inning.

In the bottom half of the third, Bryce Harper singled up the middle, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, tagged up and advanced to third on Nick Castellanos’ fly ball to center field and then scored on a one-out sacrifice fly to right field.

After the Cardinals failed to make good on a scoring opportunity in the top half of the inning, the Phillies tacked on a run to their lead with just one hit in the inning.

Goldschmidt dismissed the idea of that inning shifting the game's momentum. He rightfully pointed out taht the Cardinals still would’ve had to continue to score runs even if they’d got the tying run home in that frame.

“Yeah, we would love to score every inning, every opportunity,” Goldschmidt said. “You’re not going to come through every time.”

After O'Neill's double, the Cardinals didn’t log another hit the rest of the game. They didn’t walk once in the game.

Arenado left the game in the seventh inning due to lower back tightness.

After the game, Marmol said the decision was made because Arenado’s back “started to lock up” during the game.

Arenado admitted that the back had been an issue before the game.

Infielder Nolan Gorman came off the injured list after dealing with his own back tightness that limited his mobility. Gorman was activated prior to the game and came in off the bench, but the Cardinals wanted to give him on additional day before he jumped back into the starting lineup.

“I just couldn’t get loose,” Arenado said. “Even before the game, I was having trouble. I just tried to grind it out. Gorman just came back, so I didn’t want to rush him into that. As the game went on, I just couldn’t really do anything I wanted as far as movement-wise.”

Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Suarez gave up the final two runs in the seventh inning.