The Cardinals wrap up a home series with the rubber game Wednesday against the Padres. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

With a win, St. Louis would earn its first series win in two weeks, since taking two of three from the lowly Athletics on Aug. 14-16.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas, an All-Star last year, has an 8.47 ERA over his last three starts.

The Padres will counter with 43-year-old left-hander Rich Hill (7-13, 5.21). Hill has an ERA of 9.00 in four starts since being traded to San Diego from Pittsburgh. He leads with his curveball, and the diminished effectiveness of that pitch has been a big reason for Hill's struggles.

Earlier this season with the Pirates, his outing vs. the Cardinals (6 2/3 innings, one earned run) was one of his best starts of the year.

Hill's first Busch Stadium appearance came 17 years ago this week. While pitching for the Cubs on Aug. 26, 2006, he allowed one run in seven innings and did not factor in the decision. The Cardinals won that game, 2-1, when catcher Gary Bennett drove in Preston Wilson in the bottom of the ninth. Bennett homered off Hill earlier in the game for the Redbirds' only other run.

The Cardinals are 57-76, last in the NL Central and 17 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis is 3-10 in its last 13 games.

The Padres are 62-71, fourth in the NL West, and are 10-16 in August with two games remaining in a month that dealt a massive blow to the Friars' playoff hopes.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Jordan Walker, RF

6. Andrew Knizner, C

7. Taylor Motter, 2B

8. Richie Palacios, LF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

PADRES

1. Ha-Seong Kim, 2B

2. Juan Soto, LF

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Garrett Cooper, 1B

7. Matt Carpenter, DH

8. Luis Campusano, C

9. Trent Grisham, CF

P: Rich Hill

Injury report

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore is set to start Tuesday for Class AAA Memphis and begin a rehab assignment that could see him throw as many as 75 pitches in his first appearance. (Updated Aug. 28)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar is headed to Class AAA Memphis for a rehab assignment that will begin Wednesday and continue Thursday. If he feels comfortable playing the field and recovering from those games, the Cardinals expect Nootbaar back and in the lineup during the weekend series against Pittsburgh at the conclusion of this week. (Updated Aug. 29)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford is on deck for a return to the majors. He will piggyback with Liberatore on a shared rehab appearance Tuesday with Memphis. He is a candidate to start in the coming week. (Updated Aug. 29)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): His rehab has shifted to the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he's continues to throw live batting practice sessions. He's moving closer to a potential minor-league rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 28)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): He has continued to recover well from recent outings, and the Cardinals are open to the possibility that he could be activated as early as Wednesday. He pitched one inning on a rehab assignment this past weekend, and pending how he feels Tuesday could be activated Wednesday in the majors or given one more rehab outing. (Updated Aug. 28)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and had an evaluation Monday to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Aug. 28)