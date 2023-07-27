The Cardinals begin a home series Thursday against the Cubs, Chicago's only visit to Busch Stadium this season. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas gave up five earned runs on 11 hits in five innings in his last outing, last weekend vs. the Cubs in Chicago.

The Cubs will counter with All-Star left-hander Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95), who pitched 6 1/3 innings last weekend vs. the Cardinals, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine.

The Cardinals are 46-57, fourth in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis is 6-4 in its last 10 games.

The Cubs are 50-51, third in the NL Central, and have won five straight. Their last loss came one week ago in the series opener against the Cardinals in Chicago.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, who could be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline, is out of the Cardinals' lineup Thursday, but it's just an off day, according to Cardinals beat writer Lynn Worthy.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Tyler O’Neill, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Taylor Motter, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

CUBS

1. Mike Tauchman, CF

2. Nico Hoerner, 2B

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Dansby Swanson, SS

7. Christopher Morel, DH

8. Yan Gomes, C

9. Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B

P: Justin Steele

Injury report

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Edman is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis on Saturday and will play the field as well as getting live game at-bats. He worked out with the club pregame on Thursday and took on-field batting practice. (Updated July 27)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium. It will be his fourth bullpen session since being cleared to throw and could be the last one before he is sent on a rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated July 27)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium as works he towards a rehab assignment where he will build inning and strength. (Updated July 27)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not play a position in the field "anytime soon," Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona on Wednesday. Treatment options for the flexor tendon strain and the persisting inflammation that have bothered Donovan are still being discussed. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 27)