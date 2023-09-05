The Cardinals open a road series Tuesday against the Braves. First pitch is set for 6:20 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas is 0-5 in his last eight starts with only three quality starts in that span.

The Braves will counter with right-hander Michael Soroka (2-1, 5.52), an All-Star in 2019 who spent most of this year in Triple-A. He's only thrown 43 big-league innings from 2020-23 after tearing his Achilles tendon twice.

The Cardinals are 59-78, last in the NL Central and 17 games out of first. St. Louis is 5-12 in its last 17 games and is in danger of recording its first last-place finish since 1990.

The Braves are 90-46, the best record in baseball and first in the NL East. Atlanta has won 10 of its last 12 including three of four at the Dodgers over the weekend.

The powerful Braves sport baseball's best offense and the National League's No. 1 ERA.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, DH

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Tommy Edman, CF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

BRAVES

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

2. Ozzie Albies, 2B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Matt Olson, 1B

5.Marcell Ozuna, DH

6. Eddie Rosario, LF

7. Sean Murphy, C

8. Michael Harris II, CF

9. Nicky Lopez, SS

P: Michael Soroka

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday with an injury in his left knee that includes swelling, irritation, and discomfort within the patellar tendon. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

