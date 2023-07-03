The Cardinals open a road series Monday against the Marlins in Miami. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. (St. Louis time).

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44) will return to his home state to take the mound for the Cardinals. The Marlins will counter with left-hander Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.53).

The Cardinals are 35-48, last in the NL Central and 9.5 games out of first. St. Louis. They won their Sunday game against the Yankees, and have a 5-5 record over the last 10 games.

The Marlins are 48-37, second in the NL East and 6-4 over their last 10 games; they've won their last three.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Luken Baker, DH

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Dylan Carlson, RF

9. Lars Nootbaar, CF

P: Mikolas

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, DH

3. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

4. Jesús Sánchez, RF

5. Garrett Cooper, 1B

6. Jean Segura, 3B

7. Joey Wendle, SS

8. Nick Fortes, C

9. Jonathan Davis, CF

P: Garrett

Injury report

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. His right hip is hurt; he lost much of last season and required surgery to repair a labrum tear. (Updated July 3)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): Scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class AAA Memphis. (Updated July 2)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Despite beginning a throwing program last week, his return before the trade deadline is not likely. (Updated July 2)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list. (Updated June 30)