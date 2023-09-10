The Cardinals go for a sweep when they wrap up a road series Sunday against the Reds. First pitch is set for 12:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.63) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas has a 6.67 ERA in his last five starts but he's coming off a quality start in a win at Atlanta in his last outing.

The Reds will counter with right-hander Hunter Greene (3-6, 4.75), who is returning after a bout with COVID. Greene has allowed five or more earned runs in four of his 17 starts including two of his last three. Greene's fastball averages 98.5 MPH, which ranks among the fastest in baseball.

The Cardinals are 63-79, last in the NL Central and 16 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won back-to-back road series for the first time since mid-June.

The Reds are 73-71, third in the NL Central and 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card playoff spot.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Tommy Edman, 2B

3. Alec Burleson, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O’Neill, LF

6. Luken Baker, DH

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

REDS

1. Jake Fraley, DH

2. Elly De La Cruz, SS

3. TJ Friedl, CF

4. Spencer Steer, 3B

5. Nick Martini, LF

6. Joey Votto, 1B

7. Jonathan India, 2B

8. Luke Maile, C

9. Will Benson, RF

P: Hunter Greene

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday with an injury in his left knee that includes swelling, irritation, and discomfort within the patellar tendon. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday for Class AAA Memphis as he nears the end of his rehab assignment. He struck out one, allowed one hit, and has shown the power on his fastball that first intrigued the Cardinals when they acquired him this past offseason through the Rule 5 Draft. (Updated Sept. 8)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Continues to make progress through baseball activities back at Busch Stadium. He is increasing his work and intensity day by day based upon on how recovers, and while the Cardinals do not expect him to join the team on the current road trip, they'll evaluate his readiness to contribute during the season's final three weeks. (Updated Sept. 8)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Has emerged from his no-throw and slowly ramping up his activities back in St. Louis, though he acknowledged to the Post-Dispatch that the calendar is running out for him to return, and if he does it will be in relief for the second consecutive September. (Updated Sept. 8)