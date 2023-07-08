CHICAGO — Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas proved that the old baseball adage and the famous Earl Weaver quote still holds true: Momentum is only as good as tomorrow’s starting pitcher.

After a debacle Friday night, momentum seemed about as far away from the Cardinals as possible. Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery went down with an injury in the middle of a strong outing. Then the bullpen blew two leads, including a four-run advantage, in a one-run loss.

Mikolas took the ball Saturday afternoon having lost his previous four decisions and with the Cardinals having lost his last six starts. Nothing about that setup screamed bounce-back performance for the Cardinals pitching staff.

Yet the Cardinals followed Mikolas’ lead to their seventh shutout win of the season as they beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field. That evened the three-game series at one game apiece and set up a rubber match Sunday in the final game before the MLB All-Star break.

“It’s super nice to have a good outing, especially when you’re going to have to kind of sit on it for an extra couple days with the All-Star break,” Mikolas said after earning his first win since May 30. “It’s important. It makes me feel good that I can go into the break feeling good and hopefully come back and pick up where I left off.”

Mikolas pitched seven scoreless innings, the third time this season he’d gone at least seven innings without giving up a run in a start, and he held the White Sox to just four hits. He didn’t walk a batter, and he struck out six. He tossed 95 pitches (71 strikes) before he turned the game over to the bullpen with a 2-0 lead.

Mikolas pointed to the feel for his breaking pitches, both his slider and curveball, as the biggest difference in this outing and his recent starts. He’d allowed four runs or more in four of his previous five starts.

He’d focused on fine-tuning his breaking pitches between starts as he tried to get “dialed in.” He tweaked grips, watched video, analyzed pitch data with pitching coach Dusty Blake, and Mikolas said he also sought advice from Adam Wainwright about throwing curveballs prior to Wainwright heading back to St. Louis.

“I got my grips and I got my delivery to a point where I felt like I could really just kind of grab those seams and let it rip, let the grip do the work and not have to try to manipulate the ball too much,” Mikolas said.

All four hits Mikolas allowed were singles. The White Sox (38-53) put just one runner in scoring position against Mikolas in seven innings. That came when Eloy Jimenez hit a one-out infield single with a runner aboard in the fourth.

“When he’s good, he’s able to throw (breaking pitches) in any count, and he was able to do that today,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He just attacked the zone against these guys, did a really nice job. He got a lot of early contact. Phenomenal day.”

The bullpen duo of Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth inning and Jordan Hicks in the ninth inning completed the shutout win for the Cardinals.

Gallegos allowed just one infield hit and struck out two. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett wiped down Gallegos prior to his first pitch of the inning and then again before the final at-bat of the inning against Tim Anderson.

Gallegos had tapped the rosin bag on both of his arms prior to the inning, and then again out of habit after he recorded his second consecutive strikeout.

In 2021 during a game against the White Sox in Chicago, umpire Joe West confiscated Gallegos’ hat and sent it to MLB officials to be inspected for foreign substances.

Gallegos hasn’t forgotten that incident, which led to a viral postgame tirade by then manager Mike Shildt.

Gallegos admitted the way Saturday’s incident unfolded made him angry.

“It feels pretty good getting out of the inning, no runs, clean inning. I tried to keep my focus on the game,” Gallegos said in Spanish with bullpen catcher Kleininger Teran interpreting. “So I didn’t allow that to get on my mind.”

Hicks pitched the ninth and recorded his seventh save of the season — though the White Sox put two men on base and brought the potential tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth.

However, Hicks got a strikeout and a fly ball to end the game and strand both runners on base.

“After you have a tough day like yesterday and the moment that we are going through, it’s big to win today like that,” Gallegos said. “Hopefully, we can continue to have good games and win more games.”

While the Cardinals’ pitching staff blanked the White Sox, the offense clawed its way to three runs. The last came in the ninth inning.

In the second inning, Jordan Walker’s one-out single put runners on first and third. Then Paul DeJong snapped out of an 0-for-13 funk with an RBI single to drive in the game’s first run. The Cardinals left the bases loaded in that frame and settled for just one run.

In the fifth inning, rookie catcher Ivan Herrera singled to reach base in consecutive games for the first time in his major-league career. Herrera advanced to second on a soft grounder to third base. He then advanced to third on a balk. Brendan Donovan hit a high chopper that allowed Herrera to score from third on an RBI groundout.

The Cardinals held onto the 2-0 lead until Walker hit a solo home run, his eighth home run of the season, in the top of the ninth inning.

“I just love the competitive spirit,” Walker said of the team responding to the previous day’s loss. “Miles is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met, probably. So when he went in there and he did his thing, it just hyped all of us up. They also pitched well on their side as well, threw me off quite a bit sometimes. Just to scratch a few runs across, then Miles handled it and Gio and Hicks coming in and closing the door — that was really huge for us.”

