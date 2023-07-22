The Cardinals continue a road series Saturday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.14) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas struggled in his first three starts of the season, but his ERA is 3.35 if those first three outings are removed from his tally.

The Cubs are countering with a bullpen game, and right-hander Michael Fulmer (1-5, 4.43) will start. Fulmer threw 15 pitches in 1/3 inning of work Friday, and his season-high for pitches in a game is 35.

The Cardinals are 44-54, fourth in the NL Central and 10 games out of first. St. Louis is 8-2 in its last 10, having had its six-game win streak snapped on Friday.

The Cubs are 46-51, third in the NL Central and 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Brewers. Chicago is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson, Chicago's All-Star shortstop, was activated Saturday and bats sixth.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Jose Fermin, 3B

P: Miles Mikolas

CUBS

1. Mike Tauchman, CF

2. Nico Hoerner, 2B

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Dansby Swanson, SS

7. Christopher Morel, DH

8. Yan Gomes, C

9. Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B

P: Michael Fulmer

Injury report

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in a squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 19)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): Brimming with optimism following a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included a break between simulated innings. The veteran feels like he could accelerate his return, and said so in this interview available at stltoday.com. Pending his recovery from Tuesday's workout, Wainwright will face teammates Monday in Arizona during a live batting practice session, and if that goes well his next appearance could be in a game. (Updated July 18)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not throw for at least two weeks, manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 20)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Took batting practice in the batting cage Wednesday and joined teammates for workouts on the field. His wrist is recovering well when tested with increasingly aggressive swings, and he's set to face Wainwright in the live batting practice scheduled for Monday in Phoenix. (Updated July 19)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): He was activated Saturday after a minor-league rehab appearance Thursday in which he threw 16 pitches (12 strikes) with Double-A Springfield. He allowed one run on one hit, and he struck out one in an inning of work. (Updated July 22)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)