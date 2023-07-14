The Cardinals begin the second half with the opener of a home series Friday against the Nationals. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.23) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Nationals will counter with right-hander Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.45).

The Cardinals are 38-52, last place in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won two straight and is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals are 36-54, last place in the NL East, and have won two straight. Washington is 4-6 in its last 10.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

P: Miles Mikolas

NATIONALS

1. CJ Abrams, SS

2. Lane Thomas, RF

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Joey Meneses, DH

5. Keibert Ruiz, C

6. Dominic Smith, 1B

7. Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Luis Garcia, 2B

9. Alex Call, CF

P: Trevor Williams

Injury report

LHP Jordan Montgomery (hamstring): Left-hander will start Tuesday's game against Miami at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals used the schedule to buy Montgomery as much time as possible between starts to test and rest his hamstring and avoid aggravating the injury that cut short his recent appearance against the White Sox before the All-Star break. Montgomery threw a bullpen session Friday at Busch without incident, and how he recovers from the aggressive outing will solidify his Tuesday assignment. (July 14)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): To alleviate the pain in his right wrist, the versatile infielder received an anti-inflammation during the All-Star break. That requires multiple days of inactivity to calm the swelling and irritation, and Edman will not be able to swing a bat until sometime next week, at the earliest. (Updated July 14)

C Andrew Knizner (groin): Participated in workouts, caught a bullpen, and ran the bases as he prepped to return to the roster, possibly as early as Saturday. Knizner took a foul tip off the area just below the belt buckle, and after a trip to the emergency room he was prescribed rest to calm the swelling and avoid further damage. Knizner is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday. (Updated July 14)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with shoulder irritation and the plan is to create a plan for him to rebuild strength, address the root cause of shoulder pain, and return to the rotation. There is no timetable for that process. (Updated July 14)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Came out of the All-Star break on a throwing program. He will take Friday off from throwing but continue to serve as designated hitter. The plan is to have Donovan continue his throwing program, increase its intensity, and by the end of the home stand possibly return to an infield position, if the matchup is right. (Updated July 14)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. He is steadily increasing his activity toward a throwing program, though there is no set timetable for a rehab assignment with a minor-league affiliate. (Updated July 14)

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Continues his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis through the weekend with the current plan to consider his return to the majors on Monday's off day for the Triple-A Redbirds. O'Neill is scheduled to play seven innings in the field Friday, start at designated hitter Saturday, and return to the field Sunday. The goal is to see how he recovers to three consecutive, lengthy outings. That will be the necessary barometer for his return to the Cardinals' active roster. In five games, he's three-for-14 with five strikeouts. (Updated July 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Set to throw off a mound Monday and begin a spring training-like ramp up toward facing batters and then getting a few appearances in the minors. A rehab assignment could come ahead of the trade deadline, though the closer's return is not expected ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline for deals. (Updated July 14)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): During the Cardinals' return to play Friday, Woodford will meet with team doctors, and by the time the game is over a determination will be made whether the right-hander can begin a throwing program as soon as Saturday. (Updated July 14)