The Cardinals, losers of Friday's opener, continue a home series Saturday against the Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-11, 4.75) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The 35-year-old has a 6.94 ERA over his last six starts.

He's giving up more hard-hit balls and striking out fewer this season than in any of his previous seasons in St. Louis.

Opponents are hitting his fastball, his most commonly thrown pitch, at a .296 clip this season. Last year, foes were limited to a .213 average vs. his fastball.

The Phillies will counter with Venezuelan left-hander Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.93). Suarez, who throws six pitches, has one of the better curveballs in baseball and his groundball rate is in the top 20% of all pitchers.

The Cardinals are 65-82, last in the NL Central and 18 games out of first. Friday's loss assured St. Louis of its first losing season since 2007.

The Phillies are 80-67, a distant second in the NL East and first in the wild-card race. Philadelphia began this series having lost five of seven.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O’Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Luken Baker, DH

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Juniel Querecuto, 2B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, DH

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, 1B

4. Alec Bohm, 3B

5. Bryson Stott, 2B

6. J.T. Realmuto, C

7. Nick Castellanos, RF

8. Brandon Marsh, LF

9. Johan Rojas, CF

P: Ranger Suarez

Injury report

INF Nolan Gorman (right hamstring strain): He left Tuesday's game after coming up lame running to first. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list. (Updated Sept. 13)

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals placed their current closer on the injured list Sept. 5, backdated to Sept. 2. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Sept. 9 for Triple-A Memphis. He reported feeling more "fatigued" after that outing than some of his recent outings. (Updated Sept. 11)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): The switching-hitting Carlson will have season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13. (Updated Sept. 13)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Marmol said he does not expect Matz to pitch again this season. (Updated Sept. 13)