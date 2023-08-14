The Cardinals begin a home series Monday against the Athletics. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.20) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Athletics will counter with left-hander J.P. Sears (2-9, 4.23).

The Cardinals are 52-66, last in the NL Central and 12.5 games out of first. St. Louis is 5-5 in the last 10 games.

The Athletics are 33-85, last in the AL West. Oakland has the worst record in baseball and could very well end up with one of worst win percentages in a season in decades.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Luken Baker, DH

9. Jordan Walker, RF

P: Mikolas

ATHLETICS

1. Esteury Ruiz, LF

2. Zack Gelof, 2B

3. Seth Brown, RF

4. Brent Rooker, DH

5. Aledmys Diaz, 3B

6. Tyler Soderstrom, 1B

7. Shea Langeliers, C

8. Lawrence Butler, CF

9. Nick Allen, SS

P: Sears

Injury report

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday retroactive to Thursday. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Has made two appearances with Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are considering whether their former All-Star closer will need to appear in back-to-back games before he returns to the majors. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Began a rehab assignment last week at Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals plan to have Woodford appear for one inning in each of his first two rehab appearances. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)