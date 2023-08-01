After making several trades in recent days leading up to Tuesday's 5 p.m. trade deadline, the Cardinals begin a home series Tuesday against the Twins. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Tommy Edman returns from the injured list and will play shortstop. The Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong to Toronto earlier Tuesday, two days after shipping off pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton and Jordan Hicks.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.38) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas was ejected after 2/3 of an inning in his last outing, Thursday against the Cubs.

The Twins will counter with right-hander Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13), who is among baseball's best at inducing swings at pitches outside the strike zone this season.

The Cardinals are 47-60, last in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games behind first-place Cincinnati. St. Louis is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

The Twins are 54-43, first in the AL Central and have lost five straight, just having been swept by the lowly Royals. Minnesota leads Cleveland by one game in the division race.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Jordan Walker, DH

7. Tommy Edman, SS

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

P: Miles Mikolas

TWINS

1. Carlos Correa, SS

2. Edouard Julien, 2B

3. Max Kepler, RF

4. Byron Buxton, DH

5. Jorge Polanco, 3B

6. Matt Wallner, LF

7. Ryan Jeffers, C

8. Joey Gallo, 1B

9. Michael A. Taylor, CF

P: Pablo Lopez

Injury report

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Edman is set to return to the lineup and play shortstop Tuesday after completing a rehab assignment at Class AAA Memphis over the weekend. (Updated Aug. 1)

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (back): The Cardinals' slugger was scratched from the lineup Sunday due to back discomfort and tightness, issues he's dealt with at various times during the season and most recently on the road trip. He has been described as day to day, per Cardinals official. On Tuesday, he remained out of the lineup. (Updated Aug. 1)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley threw a bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium, and the Cardinals are now deciding whether his next outing will be against hitters in a controlled setting and then onto a rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated July 30)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw a bullpen session Saturday, and the Cardinals are waiting to determine how he recovers before mapping out the next step in his throwing program. He's going to build up to provide the Cardinals multiple innings, if the calendar allows him time. (Updated July 30)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): On Tuesday, the team announced he'd undergo surgery for the flexor tendon strain and the persisting inflammation and be out the rest of the year. He's expected to be ready for spring training next year. He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and could not play a position in the field "anytime soon," the Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona last month. (Updated Aug. 1)