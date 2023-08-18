The time for Masyn Winn’s arrival to the majors has come.

Winn, the Cardinals’ top prospect, was called up late Thursday night. He is expected to join the Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium ahead of the club’s game against the Mets and is likely to get regular playing time.

Winn, 21, will wear No. 0. He once said that was his choice because No. 1 was retired for Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith, whom he met with this past spring, and he wanted a number as close to No. 1 as he could get.

Since making his Class AAA debut this year with Memphis, Winn has had the third-most plate appearances across MiLB and produced a .288/.359/.474 slash line. He hit 18 home runs, stole 17 bases and posted an .833 OPS in 105 games.

Here are other things to know about Winn:

An 80-grade arm and good speed

Of the toolset Winn features, his strong throwing arm catches the eye.

Baseball America gave his arm an 80-grade (the highest possible grade for a tool) the past two seasons and rated him as the “Best Infielder Arm” in the Cardinals system. He was the first shortstop to receive an 80-grade arm tool from Baseball America since the publication began assigning 20-to-80 grades in 2018.

He’s flashed the strong throwing arm frequently in games. Notably, he made headlines at the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. Earlier that day, Winn was challenged by teammate Jordan Walker to see if he could make a throw at 100 mph. He accepted the challenge; the throw was clocked at 100.5 mph.

The combination of the strong arm, quickness in the field and sure hands have made him a consistent defender. And he's excited to work with Cardinals minor league instructor Jose Oquendo, who is getting inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this weekend.

MLB Pipeline rates Winn’s speed a “near-plus-plus.” For his career, Winn has swiped 92 bases and been caught 12 times. The combination of the two tools give him the knack to make the difficult plays on defense.

A career high in home runs

After he displayed some power at the plate this past spring, the ability to hit the long ball carried through into the minor league regular season. Winn's 18 home runs — one of which traveled 432 feet — are a career high. He entered the year with 17 for his career, after hitting 12 in 2022 and five in 2021. Also, his 61 RBIs that put him two shy of tying his career high of 63, which he set a season ago.

Even with the increased home run rate, Winn has cut his strikeout rate down — from 21.3% while in Double-A last year, to 16.7% while in Triple-A.

Hit streaks after a slow start

It took Winn the first month of the MiLB season to find his footing. He began the year with a .224/.291/.321 slash line and had more strikeouts (29) than hits (26) by the end of April. He described the game speeding up on him as he moved closer to the majors.

Then he caught up to speed.

Over his last 78 games, Winn batted .310 and posted a .383 on-base percentage, a .529 slugging percentage, and a .912 OPS. Sixteen of his 18 home runs have come during a stretch, when he’s walked 34 times and struck out 54 times.

His success included four separate hit streaks of 10 or more games. The first of the four came at the start of May when he began to get on a roll. The longest of the four lasted 16 games from May 23 to June 9.

One more piece from the 2020 draft

With his debut, Winn will be the third Cardinals draftee from the shortened 2020 draft to reach the majors. Alec Burleson (a competitive balance pick and 70th overall selection) was the first of the class to get there, when he debuted last September. Jordan Walker (first round, 21st overall) joined him this year with his start on Opening Day.

Winn (second round, 54th overall) was seen a possible two-way player early in his career. He even threw a scoreless inning and struck out one batter on 14 pitches when he made a relief appearance in Class High-A during the 2021 season. That remains the only pitching appearance in his professional career.

Other players selected from the five-round draft still in the Cardinals’ system include right-hander Tink Hence (competitive balance pick, 63rd overall); right-hander Ian Bedell (fourth round, 122nd overall); and outfielder/first baseman L.J. Jones IV (fifth round, 152nd overall). Levi Prater, a left-hander and third-round pick (93rd overall), was released before the start of the MiLB season.

With Winn headed to the majors, Hence, 21, will likely now slide into top-prospect status for the Cardinals. Bedell and Jones are currently assigned to Class High-A.

Winn and Walker reunite again

When he gets to Busch Stadium, Winn will reunite with Walker, one of his closest friends. The two have played together at every level in professional baseball. They shared an infield together in their first two pro seasons, before Walker moved from third base to the outfield last August while in Springfield. The two were also roommates last season, once Winn was promoted from Class High-A.

Winn and Walker, along with Hence, first met while at a high school showcase at IMG Academy in Florida in 2019. Earlier this year, Walker did not recall taking an at-bat against Winn — a two-way prospect at the time — and joked that he was lucky to not face Winn or Hence.

Prior to last year’s Futures Game, the duo talked of the potential of sharing the infield together at Busch Stadium as a dream.