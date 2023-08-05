Making his debut within the Cardinals farm system, Adam Kloffenstein tossed five innings, allowed one run, and struck out six batters during a start for Class AAA Memphis on Friday.

Kloffenstein, 22, utilized six pitches on the night with which he induced 10 swing-and-misses and four ground outs in a 6-2 home loss to Jacksonville. The only run Kloffenstein allowed came in the first inning on a double from Marlins’ prospect Xavier Edwards.

Across five frames, Kloffenstein relied mostly on a sinker and cutter combo to keep the Jumbo Shrimp to one run on six hits and three walks. Kloffenstein got four swing-and-misses with his slider and two apiece with his curveball and changeup, per Statcast.

Kloffenstein, along with Class AAA righty Sem Robberse, was acquired on July 30 in a deal that sent Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays. Before Kloffenstein was traded, he went 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and struck out 105 batters in 89 innings.

Here are notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker clubbed his 28th home run of the year to maintain a grasp on the MiLB lead. The two-for-four night from the 26-year-old improved his average to .334 and OPS to an International League-leading 1.139. Baker, who leads the International League in RBIs and is third in MiLB with 83 on the year, has an 11-game hitting streak. The streak includes six multi-hit games, five home runs, and 19 RBIs in his last 47 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: After getting through the first three frames of his Friday start with little trouble, Hence gave up a two-run home run in the fourth inning and another two-run homer in the fifth before exiting his start following 4 1/3 innings of work. Hence struck out six batters on 80 pitches prior to leaving the 13-9 loss. The four runs allowed by Hence were tied for a season-high and were the most he’s given up in a start while in Double-A. The 20-year-old sports a 3.33 ERA through 24 1/3 innings since making his debut for Springfield.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: Prieto went one-for-four with an RBI as Memphis’s starting second baseman in his debut at within the Cardinals system. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade on Aug. 1. Before the trade, Prieto played in 27 Triple-A games for Orioles’ Class AAA affiliate Norfolk where he produced a .317 average and struck out 10 times in 115 plate appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: With six scoreless innings and four strikeouts, Rajcic logged his third quality start of his High-A career. Rajcic, a sixth-round pick from last year’s draft, worked around eight hits and a walk to help Peoria to a 1-0 win over Cedar Rapids. Rajcic’s most troublesome inning on Friday came in the second when he loaded the bases with a two-out walk before he escaped the jam unharmed with an inning-ending strikeout. The start lowered Rajcic’s High-A ERA to 3.78 over 33 1/3 innings.

Outfielder L.J. Jones IV, Class High-A Peoria: Jones, the Cardinals' fifth-round pick from the 2020 MLB draft, provided a clutch swing for Springfield when he mashed a 420-foot three-run home run that gave the S-Cards a 9-8 lead in the eighth inning of their loss. The three-run blast was the seventh home run of the year for Jones and his first since June 13. Jones went 72 at-bats between home runs before launching the go-ahead homer against Northwest Arkansas. The 24-year-old ended Friday with a .214 average and .638 OPS after his two-for-four night that also included a double. He’s appeared in 55 games this year.