Making his debut within the Cardinals farm system, Adam Kloffenstein tossed five innings, allowed one run, and struck out six batters during a start for Class AAA Memphis on Friday.

Kloffenstein, 22, utilized six pitches on the night with which he induced 10 swing-and-misses and four ground outs in a 6-2 home loss to Jacksonville. The only run Kloffenstein allowed came in the first inning on a double from Marlins prospect Xavier Edwards.

Across five frames, Kloffenstein relied mostly on a sinker and cutter combo to keep the Jumbo Shrimp to one run on six hits and three walks. Kloffenstein got four swinges-and-misses with his slider and two apiece with his curveball and changeup, per Statcast.

Kloffenstein, along with Class AAA righty Sem Robberse, was acquired on July 30 in a deal that sent Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays. Before Kloffenstein was traded, he went 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and struck out 105 batters in 89 innings.

Here are notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker clubbed his 28th home run of the year to maintain a grasp on the MiLB lead. The two-for-four night from the 26-year-old improved his average to .334 and OPS to an International League-leading 1.139. Baker, who leads the International League in RBIs and is third in MiLB with 83 on the year, has an 11-game hitting streak. The streak includes six multi-hit games, five home runs, and 19 RBIs in his last 47 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: After getting through the first three frames of his Friday start with little trouble, Hence gave up a two-run home run in the fourth inning and another two-run homer in the fifth before exiting his start following 4 1/3 innings of work. Hence struck out six batters on 80 pitches prior to leaving the 13-9 loss. The four runs allowed by Hence were tied for a season-high and were the most he’s given up in a start while in Double-A. The 20-year-old sports a 3.33 ERA through 24 1/3 innings since making his debut for Springfield.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: Prieto went one-for-four with an RBI as Memphis’s starting second baseman in his debut at within the Cardinals system. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade on Aug. 1. Before the trade, Prieto played in 27 games for Orioles’ Class AAA affiliate Norfolk where he produced a .317 average and struck out 10 times in 115 plate appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: With six scoreless innings and four strikeouts, Rajcic logged his third quality start of his High-A career. Rajcic, a sixth-round pick from last year’s draft, worked around eight hits and a walk to help Peoria to a 1-0 win over Cedar Rapids. Rajcic’s most troublesome inning on Friday came in the second when he loaded the bases with a two-out walk before he escaped the jam unharmed with an inning-ending strikeout. The start lowered Rajcic’s High-A ERA to 3.78 over 33 1/3 innings.

Outfielder L.J. Jones IV, Class AA Springfield: Jones, the Cardinals' fifth-round pick from the 2020 MLB draft, provided a clutch swing for Springfield when he mashed a 420-foot three-run home run that gave the S-Cards a 9-8 lead in the eighth inning of their loss. The three-run blast was the seventh home run of the year for Jones and his first since June 13. Jones went 72 at-bats between home runs before launching the go-ahead homer against Northwest Arkansas. The 24-year-old ended Friday with a .214 average and .638 OPS after his two-for-four night that also included a double. He’s appeared in 55 games this year.