Starting at third base for just the fourth time since he debuted within the Cardinals organization, infield prospect Thomas Saggese ended his first month in St. Louis' system in the same fashion he began it. By hitting.

Saggese, 21, went two-for-four with a double and an RBI on Thursday in Class AA Springfield’s 8-4 loss to Northwest Arkansas. The RBI raised Saggese’s career-high RBI total to 104 on the year.

The infielder, who began Thursday as MiLB’s hits leader, ended his first month as a Cardinals prospect with a .352/.426/.714 slash line, nine home runs, five doubles, three triples, and 26 RBIs. He reached base in 26 of his first 27 games as a Cardinals prospect since he was dealt from the Rangers ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Amid a career year that began with Class AA Frisco in the Rangers’ system, Saggese is batting .322 with a .947 OPS and a career-high 24 home runs.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals prospects:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: The Cardinals’ top pitching prospect gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three batters, and struck out four in his start for the S-Cards. Hence was handed the loss in the effort, making it his third losing decision in his last four games. With the outing, Hence ended his second full month in Class AA with a 10.62 ERA in 20 1/3 innings across five outings. He allowed a .365 average to opposing hitters, walked 13 batters, and stuck out 20 after he held hitters to a .189 average, walked six, and struck out 20 in 20 innings across July.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: The catching prospect delivered his 26th multi-hit game of the year, going three-for-five with two doubles and a single in Peoria’s 4-2 win over Quad Cities. Crooks’ two-double night capped a month-long stretch during which he slugged .611 with a .379 average and a .427 on-base percentage in 24 Class High-A games. The .379/.427/.611 slash line, 10 doubles, and 22 RBIs represent season highs for Crooks across any month-long stretch in 2023. The 21-year-old, who had a .197 batting average on June 6, is batting .279 with an .814 OPS in 106 games this season.

Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse, Class AAA Memphis: Robberse tossed four innings, allowed one run, and struck out five batters in his start for the Redbirds during their 7-3 loss to Gwinnett. In the 21-year-old’s fifth start in Triple-A — all of which have come within the Cardinals’ system — he kept Gwinnett hitters to three hits and issued three walks on 77 pitches. He generated 17 swing-and-misses, per Statcast. Seven came on his fastball, which touched 93.7 mph and averaged 92.6 mph, five came on his curveball, and three on his changeup. The four innings of work matched the longest outing Robberse has had since the Cardinals acquired him from the Blue Jays in the Jordan Hicks trade. Through his first five Triple-A outings as a Cardinals prospect, Robberse owns a 7.11 ERA in 19 innings.