Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond etched himself into history last August when he became the second player in affiliated professional baseball to hit for the home run cycle. This August, he put on another power display at a time when he might have needed it most.

Redmond entered Wednesday without a home run in his last 30 games and proceeded to go three-for-three with three solo home runs during Class AA Springfield’s 4-2 win over Corpus Christi. The three home runs launched Redmond, 26, back into sole possession of first place in the Texas League for that category. He trails Luken Baker, who is currently in the major leagues with the Cardinals, by six home runs for the MiLB and organizational lead. Redmond also is five homers shy of tying the Springfield record of 32 set in 2011 by former Cardinals slugger Matt Adams.

The first of Redmond’s three home runs was a line drive hit to right-center field in the third inning. The second was a line drive to left-center field in the fifth inning. The third and final one of Wednesday night for Redmond was a line drive shot to right field in the seventh inning.

During the 30-game homerless drought, Redmond batted .172 with a .204 slugging percentage and three extra-base hits (all doubles) across 93 at-bats.

Here are other notable performances from across the Cardinals’ farm system:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: After back-to-back games during which he had two hits apiece including a home run, Gomez replicated the previous performances on Wednesday night against Charlotte. Gomez went two-for-five with a 381-foot solo homer and an RBI single in Memphis’s 4-3 loss in extra innings. During his last three games, Gomez is six-for-13 with five RBIs. Prior to his home run on Sunday, Gomez endured a 17-game stretch without a homer. The 2022 MiLB home run leader’s solo shot on Wednesday gave him 26 in 108 games. A year ago, Gomez belted a Cardinals minor league record 39 in 120 games.

Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein, Class AAA Memphis: Kloffenstein allowed two runs on three hits and walked four batters in four innings during his start for Memphis. The right-hander struck out two batters — his fewest in his first four outings as a Cardinals prospect — and snapped a streak of 18 consecutive games during which he completed five or more innings. The righty induced nine groundouts as he limited Knights hitters to a pair of singles and a solo home run. Kloffenstein ended the outing with a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings since he was traded to the Cardinals from the Blue Jays in the Jordan Hicks trade.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Following a hitless game on Tuesday, Scott doubled twice, singled once, and stole his 79th base of the season when he batted leadoff in Springfield’s 4-2 win over Corpus Christi. Scott’s three-hit day gave him a .297 average on the year and a .319 average in 44 games while in Double-A. The stolen base was the speedster’s 29th in 32 attempts since he debuted for Springfield at the end of June. He’s been caught once in his last 13 attempts and 10 times in 89 attempts in 2023.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: Looking to continue a strong August, Rajcic gave up two runs on six hits, struck out five, and walked one across 5 1/3 innings during his start against West Michigan. The first run the 2022 sixth-round Cardinals pick gave up came in the first inning on a two-out double. The second came across on a single in the sixth inning that signaled the end of Rajcic’s evening. The two runs allowed were the second and third Rajcic, 22, allowed in his last 23 1/3 innings since August began. He’s fanned 20 batters, walked five, and allowed 22 hits in his last four starts after posting a 5.23 ERA in 20 2/3 innings during four July starts.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: The catching prospect, who homered on Tuesday, pushed across three RBIs in his three-for-five effort during Peoria’s walk-off win against West Michigan. Crooks' three-hit performance was his ninth game this year with three or more hits while the three RBIs marked his eighth game with three or more runs driven in. The 2022 fourth-round pick boosted his average to a season-high .271 after he reached the first week of June with a .197 average. The midseason turnaround from the Crooks includes a .321 average, 10 home runs, and 46 RBIs in his last 56 games.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: Although Saggese did not hit safely in Springfield’s win, a walk in the ninth inning extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games since he made his Cardinals organizational debut. The 21-year-old has 16 hits, 11 walks, and a .432 on-base percentage in his first 20 games since he was traded from Texas to St. Louis at this year’s deadline.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: A day after his 15-game hitting streak ended with a zero-for-five night, Prieto notched a pair of singles in five at-bats in Memphis’s win. The infield prospect is batting .327 on the year with an .852 OPS and a career-high 139 hits. He entered Wednesday with a share of third place for the most across MiLB. Prieto’s pair of singles moved him into a tie with Saggese for the most within the Cardinals’ minor league system.

Outfielder Alex Iadisernia, Class High-A Peoria: Moments after his fly ball down the right field line was ruled foul and caused a stir with Peoria players and coaches, Iadisernia belted the next pitch he saw to left-center field for a walk-off three-run home to lift the Chiefs to an 8-7 win the 10th innings against Tigers affiliate, West Michigan. Iadisernia, a seventh-round pick from the 2022 draft, entered Wednesday batting .197 in 42 games since he received a promotion to High-A at the end of June. The 22-year-old outfielder’s home run was his 15th of the year and sixth since he debuted in High-A.