Across five innings against Durham, Drew Rom struck out 10 batters and limited the Bulls to two runs on one hit in his debut within the Cardinals system.

Rom, a left-hander acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade, generated 19 swings-and-misses — 15 of which came on his fastball that he threw for 56 of his 81 pitches and averaged 90.9 mph, per Statcast. With his four-pitch arsenal that included the use of slider, changeup, and sinker, Rom produced a 51% whiff rate, per Statcast.

One of the two runs scratched across the 23-year-old came on a fielding error in the third inning. The other came via a solo home run in the fourth inning on a fastball Rom placed high-and-away to left-handed hitting Rays minor leaguer Austin Shenton.

The 10-strikeout game was Rom’s second double-digit strikeouts performance this year. The 23-year-old has fanned 110 batters in 91 innings. Before he joined the Cardinals farm system at this year’s trade deadline, Rom went 7-6 with a 5.34 ERA for the Orioles’ Class AAA affiliate.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker’s five-RBI night for the Redbirds was highlighted by his 418-foot two-run home run in the second inning that gave the slugging first baseman his MiLB-leading 32nd of the season. Baker, the first minor leaguer this season to reach 30 home runs, has driven in a career-high 94 RBIs and produced a .339/.446/.727 slash line in 82 games for Memphis. He is seven home runs shy of tying the Cardinals' single-season minor league record set by Moises Gomez a season ago. Among minor leaguers with a minimum of 300 plate appearances, Baker leads in slugging percentage, OPS (1.173), and weighted run created-plus (179).

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The Cardinals’ first-round pick (21st overall) from this year’s draft went two-for-three with two RBIs and a walk while playing center field for Palm Beach. Both of Davis’s two hits were singles. The first of the University of Arizona product’s two singles was lined to left field and brought in a run. Davis’s second RBI came on a single he pulled to right field. With the multi-hit day — the third multi-hit performance from Davis — the 21-year-old is 11-for-46 (.239 average) in the first 14 games of his professional career. In the eight games he’s played the field, Davis has not yet been charged with an error in 22 total chances in center. He’s hit from the DH spot in his other six minor league games.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: Coming off a three-hit game on Tuesday night, Crooks followed that with a two-for-four game that included a home run and two RBIs that accounted for both of Peoria’s two runs in its 2-1 win over Beloit. The 2022 fourth-round pick belted a solo home run in the sixth inning that evened the game and provided the go-ahead run with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning. Crooks’ two hits on Wednesday improved him to a .255/.344/.415 slash line on the year. He’s gone seven-for-22 (.318 average) to begin August. From behind the plate, Crooks also picked off a runner at first base.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: The 23-year-old held Beloit to one run on three hits and stuck out five across 4 2/3 innings, giving him his longest outing of the season. Prior to Wednesday, Paniagua had completed four innings in a start just once this year. Paniagua, who didn’t make his season debut until July 4 because of a shoulder injury, has allowed five runs in 20 innings and limited hitters to a .145 batting average since he was activated from the injured list.

Infielder Nick Dunn, Class AAA Memphis: Dunn continued his success in Class AAA with a two-for-four night that included a double, two RBIs, and a walk during Memphis’s win. The two-hit game improved Dunn to a .410/.486/.541 slash line in 16 games since he was promoted to Triple-A. Dunn, 26, has hit safely in 14 of 16 games he’s appeared for Memphis and has eight multi-hit performances as a member of the Redbirds. As a whole in 2023, Dunn is batting .347 with a .926 OPS in 89 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class High-A Peoria:On 37 pitches — 21 of which were strikes — Nunez held Beloit hitters to one hit and no runs as he converted a two-inning save. The 21-year-old stranded runners on first and second base in the eighth inning and followed that with a 1-2-3 ninth inning that included three groundouts to close the road win. Nunez’s save was his eighth in 13 opportunities while in Class Low-A and Class High-A. The two-inning effort was his fourth save this year during which Nunez had to complete two frames. Across 47 1/3 innings in 2023, Nunez owns a 3.04 ERA and has fanned 52 batters.