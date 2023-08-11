After he cruised through the first three frames of his start on 30 pitches, a pair of hanging breaking balls in the fourth inning proved troublesome for Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo during his Thursday start for Class AAA Memphis.

The right-hander had allowed just one hit and faced the minimum through his first three frames against Durham but a 1-2 curveball left in the middle part of the zone to Rays minor leaguer Auston Shenton was pulled to right-center field for a two-run homer with two outs in the inning. Then, after Graceffo gave up a single, a 2-2 curveball left middle-in to Tristan Gray sailed over the right field wall for the second two-run homer in what became a four-run inning.

Graceffo responded to the two homers with a scoreless fifth and sixth inning to bookend his start on 88 pitches. Through his six innings in the 10-9 Memphis loss, Graceffo allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven. He produced 11 swing-and-misses on the night and got up to 97.3 mph with his fastball, per Statcast.

With the start, Graceffo, 23, has completed six innings in four of his last six starts. The right-hander whose season was paused for nearly two months because of a shoulder issue, owns a 4.87 ERA across 61 innings in Class AAA. A year after posting a 25.5% strikeout rate in 2022, Graceffo has fanned 19.9% of hitters through 14 outings this season.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: As a late-inning defensive replacement in center field, the 2023 first-round pick added a highlight reel play to the early stages of his professional baseball career. With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, Davis sprinted to his right and made a diving grab to record the final out of a 4-3 Palm Beach win over St. Lucie. In 66 innings in center field as a professional player, Davis has not committed an error.

Chase Davis goes full Superman to end the game 🤯



The @Cardinals first-rounder lays out to make a bases-loaded grab for the @GoPBCardinals: pic.twitter.com/C2ByEEwnGz — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 11, 2023

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: The speedster went two-for-five with two RBIs, a walk, and stole his 74th base of the season in Springfield’s 14-9 loss to San Antonio. Scott’s two singles improved him to a .338 average and .812 OPS in 32 games since he was promoted to Double-A. The 2022 fifth-round pick is 24-for-26 in stolen bases attempts since he moved up to Springfield. He is 74-for-83 this year including the 66 games he spent in Class High-A to begin the year. Scott, 22, ended Thursday trailing Rays prospect Chandler Simpson by eight stolen bases for the MiLB lead.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: The 24-year-old utility infielder’s Thursday included a single and a solo home run against a position player that tied the Redbirds and Bulls at 9-9 in the ninth inning. The solo home run from Prieto was his second in six games since he made his Cardinals minor league debut. Prieto’s early success within the Cardinals system after he was traded from Baltimore includes a .317 average, a .387 on-base percentage, and a .593 slugging percentage in 31 plate appearances for Memphis.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: Batting behind the speedy Scott, Saggese collected two hits which included a solo home run in the fifth inning. Saggese’s home run was his 18th of the year and third since he was dealt to the Cardinals from the Rangers during the trade deadline. Across his first 30 at-bats since he reported to Springfield, Saggese is batting .300 and owns a 1.065 OPS. Four of his first nine hits as a Cardinals prospect are extra-base hits.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: Coming off an outing during which he threw six scoreless innings, Rajcic followed that standout performance with seven scoreless innings on Thursday for Peoria. Rajcic, 22, limited Beloit hitters to two hits and faced two batters over the minimum before his night came to a close. The seven innings were a career-high for the 2022 sixth-round pick. A standout in Class Low-A before a promotion at the end of June, Rajcic improved his ERA in High-A to 3.12 and his record to 2-3. Both of his wins in High-A have come in his last two starts.

Infielder Nick Dunn, Class AAA Memphis: Dunn extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games after he went two-for-three with an RBI. The 26-year-old walked twice in the losing effort to improve his on-base percentage in Class AAA to .507. During his eight-game hitting streak, Dunn is 15-for-26 (.577 average) with five multi-hit performances, five RBIs, and nine walks. He’s struck out once during that stretch.

Infielder Noah Mendlinger, Class AA Springfield: With a three-for-four night that included three doubles and two RBIs, Mendlinger improved his slash line while in Double-A to .289/.406/.408. Mendlinlger’s six total bases on Thursday were his most in a game since he had a four-hit game and eight total bases on May 31. The 23-year-old endured a June during which he hit .157 with a .294 OBP and had a .186 slugging percentage. Since then, he has batted .318 with an .871 OPS in 28 games. The former undrafted free agent has walked 18 times and struck out nine times since July began.

Right-handed pitcher Jose Davila, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 20-year-old struck out a career-high 12 batters and spun six innings of one-run ball in Palm Beach’s road win. Davila flashed a fastball that peaked at 94.6 mph and utilized a curveball and changeup combo that got four swing-and-misses each, per Statcast. Since sliding into a starting role after he was used as a reliever in his first eight games, Davila owns a 4.93 ERA and has fanned 34 batters in 34 2/3 innings in seven starts. Davila was signed by the Cardinals in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Venezuela.