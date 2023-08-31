In his final outing of August, Cardinals right-handed pitching prospect Ian Bedell ended the month in a similar fashion to how he started it.

On Wednesday — as he did during an Aug. 5 start vs. Quad Cities — Bedell tossed four scoreless innings and limited Quad Cities to two hits in Class High-A Peoria’s 3-2 road win. Bedell, who faced three batters over the minimum on Wednesday, kept the River Bandits to just a pair of singles in his 57-pitch outing.

The start bookends an August by Bedell during which he posted a 1.96 ERA, struck out 18 batters over 18 1/3 innings, and kept hitters to a .194 batting average allowed. Since he’s made the switch from a reliever to a starter, the University of Missouri product and former fourth-round pick has posted a 2.71 ERA in 73 innings, posted a 1.08 WHIP, and struck out 67 batters in his new role.

Elsewhere across the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein, Class AAA Memphis: The 23-year-old struck out seven, walked one, and limited Gwinnett hitters to two hits in five innings to notch his first scoreless outing as a Cardinals prospect. Kloffenstein, who was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jays, induced 12 swing-and-misses and had a 34% whiff rate with his five-pitch arsenal, per Statcast. In his first five outings since he was dealt to St. Louis in the Jordan Hicks trade, Kloffenstein owns a 2.63 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: From his regular leadoff spot, Scott went three-for-four and walked once in Springfield’s 6-5 win over Northwest Arkansas to improve his slash line to .338/.391/.452 through his first 50 games in Double-A. On the base paths, the speedy outfielder stole his 33rd base with Springfield and 83rd on the year. The successful steal attempt moved Scott to within two stolen bases of Rays prospect Chandler Simpson for the MiLB lead.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar, Class AAA Memphis (rehab assignment): In his first rehab game since he was sidelined with a lower abdomen contusion, Nootbaar went two-for-three with an RBI single. Nootbaar started in center field and exited in the eighth inning when Chase Pinder replaced him on defense to begin the frame. Wednesday's rehab appearance was the first of two planned rehab games for Nootbaar. The expectation is that Nootbaar will play for Memphis on Thursday before he is activated from the IL on Friday.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: A day after reaching the 100-RBI plateau for the first time in his professional career, Saggese drove in another three runs, and they came in a pivotal moment. With Springfield trailing by 3-1 in the seventh inning, Saggese tripled home three runs to put the S-Cards up a run in their eventual 6-5 win. Saggese’s triple was his third in 26 games since he joined the Cardinals’ organization following a trade with the Rangers. The 21-year-old infielder has produced 25 of his 103 RBIs since he joined Springfield — where he is batting .347 with a 1.137 OPS across 118 plate appearances.

Utilityman Noah Mendlinger, Class AA Springfield: The former undrafted free agent went four-for-five with a double, a home run, and two RBIs as the S-Cards’ right fielder and five-hole hitter. Mendlinger’s home run — his fourth while in Double-A — was a two-run shot to right field that extended Springfield’s lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning. Mendlinger’s four hits matched a season-high he previously set on May 31. With the four-hit game, Mendlinger is batting .297 with a .415 on-base percentage in 79 Class AA games. Mendlinger has walked 42 times and struck out 34 times across 326 plate appearances with the S-Cards.

Infielder Nick Dunn, Class AAA Memphis: Looking to continue his success in Triple-A, Dunn went three-for-five with three singles and an RBI in Memphis’s win over Gwinnett. The multi-hit game was the ninth such performance for Dunn since the start of August and the 13th overall in 33 games since he was promoted to Memphis. Across his first 33 games at the Triple-A level, Dunn owns a .339 average and a .438 on-base percentage.