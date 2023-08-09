The resurgent performance at the plate that Jimmy Crooks started in early June and carried through the All-Star break continued on Tuesday night for the Cardinals catching prospect.

The left-handed swinging backstop produced a three-for-four night that included two doubles and an RBI in Class High-A Peoria’s 5-2 loss to Beloit. Crooks’ three-hit game was his sixth performance this season with three or more hits in a game. Five of those performances have come since the 22-year-old found his stride at the plate by the third month of the 2023 season.

Thanks in part to a toe tap he implemented in early June, Crooks is batting .299 with a .503 slugging percentage and an .854 OPS in his last 44 games. Crooks was batting .197 with a .293 slugging percentage and a .626 OPS in 44 games before that.

Crooks, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, finished Tuesday with a .252 average for the year. His pair of doubles gave him 22 on the season. Thirteen of the 22 doubles by the 22-year-old have come since June 8 — the night he began his midseason bounceback on offense.

Here are other notable performances from across the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: As Palm Beach’s leadoff hitter, Cho went three-for-four with an RBI and a walk in a 15-4 win over St. Lucie. Cho’s efforts at the plate included two doubles and a single. Cho’s lone RBI came on a double he lined to right field with a 105.8 mph exit velocity, per Statcast. The 19-year-old outfielder also made a feet-first sliding catch while playing left field. Before the three-hit game, Cho endured a three-for-21 stretch at the plate and had one extra-base hit and one RBI in his previous five games.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The Cardinals’ third-round pick from the 2022 draft carried a no-hitter through five innings before he was removed from the game at the start of the sixth inning following 54 pitches — 37 of which were strikes. Hansen began his outing with a walk on five pitches to St. Lucie’s leadoff hitter and followed that by retiring the next 18 batters he faced. Seven of the batters retired by Hansen went down via a strikeout. With a five-pitch arsenal, Hansen induced 12 swing-and-misses and had a 40% whiff rate on the night, according to Statcast. He got five swing-and-misses on his fastball and five on his slider, which had a 56% whiff rate and didn’t result in a ball put in play. The outing lowered Hansen’s ERA to 3.19 across 93 innings — the second-most in the Florida State League behind teammate Hancel Rincon’s 106 frames. Hansen ranks first among Palm Beach pitchers and second in the FSL in strikeouts with 105. The no-hit bid Hansen departed the game with was broken up in the seventh inning.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: As Memphis’s starting second baseman, Prieto went two-for-five and drove in three of the club’s six runs in its 8-6 loss to Durham. All three of the utility infielder’s RBIs scored in the eighth inning when he belted a three-run home run to right field for his first home run in the Cardinals’ system. Before he was acquired in a trade with Baltimore, Prieto homered six times in 85 games while in Class AA and Class AAA for the Orioles. He’s gone five-for-16 (.313 average) and driven in five runs in four games since making his Cardinals minor league debut.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The switch-hitting catcher contributed to Palm Beach’s blowout win with a two-for-four game that included a single, a triple, and two RBIs. The first of Bernal’s two RBIs came on a sacrifice fly. The other was an RBI single on a changeup the 19-year-old lined to center field. The two-hit game improved Bernal to a .265 average and a .743 OPS. He’s doubled a career-high 15 times and driven in a career-high 44 runs in 78 games this season.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: With a scoreless inning that included one strikeout, Granillo notched his Texas League-leading 13th save of the year and improved his ERA to 4.18 across 51 2/3 innings of relief. Over his last 35 appearances from the bullpen, Granillo has kept hitters to a .182 average and maintained a 2.27 ERA. All 13 of Granillo’s saves have come over that same period. By the end of Tuesday, Granillo, a 14th-round pick from the 2021 draft, was among the top 10 saves leaders across MiLB.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: Saggese opened the scoring between Springfield and San Antonio when he hit a solo home run to left field in the first inning of Springfield’s 5-4 win. The home run was Saggese’s 17th of the year, furthering his career high. Since arriving to the Cardinals’ system in a deal with the Rangers that included two other pitchers, Saggese is batting .292 with a .452 on-base percentage, and a .583 slugging percentage in his first 24 at-bats as a Cardinals prospect.

Right-handed pitcher Zack Showalter, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In his first outing as a Cardinals minor leaguer, Showalter kept St. Lucie hitters to just one walk and struck out one in an inning of relief. Showalter flashed 93.6 mph with his fastball and threw 18 pitches on the night. Showalter was acquired along with Prieto and lefty Drew Rom, who is scheduled to start for Memphis on Wednesday, in a deal that sent Jack Flaherty to Baltimore. Prior to being dealt to the Cardinals, Showalter, 19, pitched 30 1/3 innings, allowed nine runs, and struck out 42 in nine appearances for the Orioles’ rookie ball and Low-A affiliates.

Right-handed pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, Florida Complex League: The 21-year-old threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out one batter, and allowed three hits in a start for the FCL Cardinals. Lin's start marked his second-career professional outing after he was signed by the Cardinals on July 3 as the club’s first-ever player signed out of Taiwan. Through his first two outings of his professional career, Lin, whose first name is pronounced "Zhen-Way," has compiled 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits. The 6-foot-7 righty played collegiate baseball at Chinese Culture University in Taipei, Taiwan, and played in collegiate summer leagues in the U.S. last year.