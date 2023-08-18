Before his first call-up to the majors was made official late Thursday night, shortstop Masyn Winn, the top prospect in the Cardinals’ system, displayed some power at the plate in the form of a three-for-four night that included a 412-foot solo home run.

The 21-year-old got ahold of a first-pitch cutter in the third inning of Class AAA Memphis's 6-2 win over Norfolk and pulled it to left field for his 18th homer of they year, furthering his career-best. The home run was Winn’s second of August and the highlight of his 37th multi-hit game in 105 Class AAA games this season. Four of those performances have come in his last 10 games, a stretch during which he is batting .325 with a .941 OPS.

At the time of his call-up, Winn is batting .288 with a .359 on-base percentage, a .474 slugging percentage, and an .833 OPS — all would qualify as career highs for the 21-year-old in a year that will include his MLB debut. Winn is expected to join the Cardinals on Friday as they continue a four-game set against the Mets at Busch Stadium.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: The 2022 fifth-round pick went two-for-six with three RBIs and stole his 76th base of the season during Springfield’s 7-6 extra innings loss to Wichita. Both of Scott’s hits were singles with the second being a two-out single that plated two runs in the second inning. The 22-year-old is batting .302 with a .352 on-base percentage and 26 steals in 28 attempts in his first 39 games at the Double-A level. On the year, Scott is batting .290 and has been caught stealing nine times on 85 tries. He finished Thursday second in steals across MiLB behind Rays prospect Chandler Simpson’s 83.

Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein, Class AAA Memphis: Kloffenstein threw five innings, struck out five, and allowed two runs on four hits in a relief appearance during Memphis’s win. Kloffenstein opened the third inning of the Redbirds’ win after MLB rehabber Jake Woodford threw 1 2/3 innings of 40 pitches to begin the game and righty Chris Roycroft threw 1 1/3 innings after Woodford. The outing marked Kloffenstein’s third consecutive with Memphis during which he completed five frames and struck out five or more batters. Since he was traded from the Blue Jays to the Cardinals in the Jordan Hicks deal, Kloffenstein, whose first appearance for Memphis was his Triple-A debut, owns a 3.00 ERA and has fanned 16 batters.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: Hitting behind Winn and starting at second base, Prieto went two-for-four with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. Prieto’s two-hit game improved him to a .331 average and an .878 OPS in 38 games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old — acquired by the Cardinals from the Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade — ended Thursday tied for third in MiLB for hits with 132. He is four off the MiLB. He trails Class AA infielder Thomas Saggese’s 133 hits for the most within the Cardinals system.