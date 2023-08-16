Facing his former organization for the first time, Cardinals prospect Drew Rom delivered one of his best performances of the 2023 season.

Rom threw six scoreless innings, allowed one hit, and struck out eight batters on Tuesday for Class AAA Memphis when he faced Norfolk, the Orioles’ Class AAA affiliate and the squad Rom was pitching for just over two weeks ago.

Against his former teammates and former organization, Rom utilized a three-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, slider, and changeup to induce 11 swing-and-misses and keep hitters to only a softly hit single in the fourth inning. Of the 10 balls put in play against the left-handed Rom, three were ground outs, two were flyouts, and four were considered hard-hit balls, per Statcast.

The eight strikeouts give 23-year-old former Orioles draft pick 118 in 97 innings this season. Since Rom was acquired by the Cardinals at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Jack Flaherty to Baltimore, he’s allowed one run on two hits in 11 innings, walked four batters, and fanned 18. While 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA as a Cardinals prospect, Rom sports a 4.82 for the year to go with his 9-6 record.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Back in the starting lineup after not playing on Sunday, top Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn went one-for-four with an RBI triple, a walk, and a strikeout as Memphis’s three-hole hitter in the home win over Norfolk. Before the start of the home series, Winn did not play in the Redbirds’ first three road games in Durham last week after he strained a glute muscle during an Aug. 6 game against Jacksonville. In 103 games at the Triple-A level, Winn is batting .284 with an .823 OPS, 17 home runs, and 60 RBIs. The triple on Tuesday was Winn’s seventh of the year.

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Davis went one-for-four with a single and two strikeouts at the plate. On defense, the 2023 first-round pick was charged with two errors in center field during Palm Beach’s 9-2 loss to Fort Myers. Prior to Tuesday, Davis had played 91 innings in center field and did not commit an error in 29 chances. The single from Davis, 21, was his 14th hit in 62 at-bats since making his professional debut following July’s draft.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Although he went hitless in four at-bats, Scott stole his 75th base of the year when he reached base on a force out in the sixth inning of Springfield's 5-2 loss. Scott's stolen base was his 25th in 37 games at the Double-A level where he is 25-for-27 on steal attempts. Including 66 games in Class High-A to open the year, Scott is 75-for-84 on the base paths.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: The utility infielder continued his hot streak in Class AA with a two-for-four night that included a double, a triple, and two RBIs. Saggese’s two-extra-base hit, two-RBI game improved him to a .318/.386/.533 slash line across 106 Double-A games. Saggese, 21, finished Tuesday with a career-high 132 hits after he began the day with a share of the MiLB lead with 130 hits. Across 13 games since he was acquired in by St. Louis in a trade with the Rangers at this year’s deadline, the 21-year-old is batting .354 with four home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.127 OPS for Springfield.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In the first start since he was named Florida State League pitcher of the week, Hansen allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five in five innings against Fort Myers. With the outing, Hansen ended Tuesday in second for the most strikeouts in the Florida State League with 110 across 98 innings and first in ERA among qualified pitchers with a 3.31 mark in his 20 starts. Hansen, the Cardinals’ third-round pick in 2022, is second in innings behind teammate Hancel Rincon, who has logged 110 1/3 frames.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: Against his former team, Prieto kept pace with his new organization-mate Saggese for the MiLB hits lead as he went two-for-five with a double in Memphis’s win. Prieto’s two hits improved him to a .349 average in 95 games. Along with Rom and Class Low-A righty Zack Showalter, Prieto was dealt to St. Louis from Baltimore on Aug. 1. Before joining the Cardinals’ system, Prieto played in 85 games in the Orioles’ system in 2023. Twenty-seven of those games were with Norfolk where the 24-year-old hit .317. With the two-hit game on Tuesday, Prieto is 15-for-43 (.349 average) in his first 10 games for Memphis.