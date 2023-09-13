As Class High-A Peoria’s starter on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Midwest League Division Series, Cardinals prospect Max Rajcic struck out a season-high nine batters across six innings in the Chiefs’ 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids.

The only run allowed by the righty came in the second inning on a forceout after Rajcic issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases with one out in the frame. Rajic, 22, limited the damage to one run by inducing an inning-ending strikeout. He faced one batter over the minimum and notched six of his nine strikeouts over his last four innings.

Rajcic entered the start with a 1.85 ERA over his last 34 innings. The 22-year-old notched 30 strikeouts and limited opposing batters to eight walks during his final six starts of the Midwest League regular season. The former sixth-round pick and UCLA product’s 1.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in five August starts earned him Cardinals minor league pitcher of the month recognition for the second time in 2023.

Peoria can advance to the Midwest League Championship with a win on Thursday in Game 2.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: As Springfield looked to keep pace in the Texas League North playoff race, Hence allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five batters in five innings during the S-Cards’ 4-3 road loss to San Antonio. The start was Hence’s first of five or more innings since July 28. Hence allowed a run on a solo homer in the first inning and allowed another run on a single in the fourth inning. Later in the fourth inning with runners on the corners and one out in the frame, Hence’s pickoff to first base led to a brief rundown between first and second base, which allowed the runner from third to score. Hence lowered his ERA to 6.02 in the start. He’s allowed four runs in his last nine innings after he gave up 25 in 20 1/3 innings during August.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: Graceffo gave up two runs on six hits, walked four batters, and struck out four in four innings of work. The righty threw 92 pitches and landed 11 called strikes with his fastball, which touched 97.1 mph and averaged 94.1 mph but did not get a swing-and-miss with it, per Statcast. Of Graceffo’s five swing-and-misses, two were via his slider and three were on his curveball. He gave up hard contact on 11 of the 14 balls put in play against him in Memphis’s 3-2 win over Norfolk. All six of the hits he gave up registered exit velocities above 100 mph.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 third-round pick delivered five scoreless innings and limited Jupiter to two hits and a walk in Palm Beach’s 3-2 loss in Game 1 of the Florida State League Division Series. Hansen notched four strikeouts in the outing. The lefty, who needed 51 pitches to complete the five innings, did not allow a baserunner to get beyond third base. The outing was Hansen’s second consecutive scoreless start of five innings or more. In his final six starts of the regular season, Hansen gave up eight runs and struck out 32 in 29 2/3 innings. He led the Florida State League in strikeouts with 126, in wins with an 11-3 record, and in ERA (3.12). The 23-year-old’s 112 2/3 innings made him just one of three qualified pitchers in his league. The PB-Cards need a win in Game 2 on Thursday to force Game 3 against Jupiter.

Infielder Ramon Mendoza, Class High-A Peoria: With Peoria holding onto a one-run lead entering the fifth inning against Cedar Rapids, Mendoza provided a boost in offense as he connected on a two-run home run with two outs in the frame. Mendoza’s home run — an opposite-field blast that stayed just within the right field foul pole — makes him 32-for-78 (.410 average) over his last 25 games. Mendoza, 23, entered the playoff series opener with a .506 average and a 1.154 in his final 24 regular season games in the Midwest League.