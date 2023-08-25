Looking to continue his momentum at the plate, Cardinals outfielder prospect Moises Gomez went one-for-four with a solo home run to give him his fourth consecutive game with a homer.

The Class AAA slugger’s latest power display was a 398-foot blast in the third inning of Memphis’s 12-9 loss to Charlotte. Gomez, the MiLB home run leader a season ago when he hit a Cardinals minor league record 39, sits six home runs off the minor league lead this year. He trails organization-mate Luken Baker, who is currently in the majors, by six home runs.

Before he began his four-game home run streak, Gomez had not homered for 17 consecutive games — a stretch of 60 at-bats. During the drought, the 24-year-old batted .183 with a .258 on-base percentage and a .217 slugging percentage. He had two extra-base hits, both of which were doubles, and struck out 23 times in 66 plate appearances.

Gomez kicked off his homer streak with a two-for-four game on Sunday. He’s gone seven-for-20 (.412 average) in his last four games.

Here are other notable performances from across the Cardinals minor league system:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: With Springfield down 3-0 to begin the home half of the first inning, Scott got the S-Cards on the board when pulled a fly ball to right-center field for his sixth home run of the season. The leadoff home run highlighted a two-for-five game from Scott during Springfield’s 12-10 win over Corpus Christi. Scott, who collected three hits on Wednesday, bumped his average to .321 and OPS to .801 through 45 games while in Class AA. On the year, the 2022 fifth-round pick owns a .298/.368/.411 slash line in 111 games.

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Davis went one-for-three with an RBI and a walk as Palm Beach's starting center fielder. The 2023 first-round pick grounded a single to center field to give him his 12th RBI during August. Davis’s month includes a .196 average, a .364 on-base percentage that is boosted by 13 walks, and a .235 slugging percentage in 51 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse, Class AAA Memphis: Robberse’s struggles to begin his Class AAA career continued as he allowed six runs on seven hits in four innings of work during his start for Memphis. The 21-year-old generated 12 swing-and-misses with six coming on his fastball, three on his curveball, and three on his changeup, per Statcast. He gave up two runs in the first inning on a double and, after two scoreless frames, allowed four runs in the fourth inning when he was hit for a two-run triple and a two-run home run. Through his first four starts within the Cardinals’ system after getting traded from Toronto, Robberse has an 8.40 ERA, 13 walks, and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: Saggese kept his on-base streak intact as he went three-for-five with a home run, two singles, and three RBIs as Springfield’s four-hole hitter. With the three-hit game, Saggese has reached base in each of the first 21 games that he’s played in the Cardinals organization since he was dealt from the Rangers ahead of the trade deadline. In his first 21 games as a Cardinals prospect, Saggese, 21, has a .354/.435/.709 slash line with seven home runs, and 16 RBIs. The infielder’s 22 home runs and 94 RBIs in 2023 are both career highs.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: Prieto provided Memphis with an offensive spark in his secondat-bat against Charlotte when he connected on a grand slam in the secondinning. The grand slam was Prieto’s ninth home run of the year, three of which have come since he was traded to the Cardinals from the Orioles. The utility infielder went two-for-five on the night as he raised his average to .329 and OPS to .868.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho went one-for-five with a three-run double in the sixth inning. The double was Cho’s 13th of the year and bumped his RBI total to 44 in 93 Low-A games. The 20-year-old entered Thursday’s game with two extra-base hits in his last seven games and four RBIs since the start of August. Cho finished Thursday with a .265/.376/.373 slash line across 332 at-bats this season.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: The University of Missouri product allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings in his start for Peoria. Bedell got through the first two frames of his start without allowing a run and limited West Michigan, the Tigers’ Low-A affiliate, to a walk and single. But in the third frame, Bedell surrendered a run on a groundout following a single and a double then gave up a run on a balk. Bedell returned for the fourth inning but was replaced by righty Joseph King after he allowed a single and recorded one out. King allowed the inherited runner to score with two outs in the inning. With the start, Bedell’s ERA rose to 2.45 across 88 innings.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: The former fourth-round pick went two-for-three with a double, a home run, two walks, and two RBIs in Peoria’s 4-3 walk-off win against West Michigan. Both of Crooks’ RBIs came in the sixth inning when he sent the first pitch he saw in the at-bat over the right-center field for his 12th home run of the season. Crooks, who was batting a season-worst .197 on June 7, owns a .274 average and an .809 OPS to go with 27 doubles and 64 RBIs in 101 games.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: The quick-footed outfielder had one of his most powerful days at the plate this year as he went three-for-five with a double, home run, and a season-high six RBIs as Springfield’s three-hole hitter. Antico’s seven total bases in the home win were his most in a game since he totaled eight bases on July 22. Antico’s home run — a two-run shot in the first inning — was his 15th of the year and marked his first extra-base hit since Aug. 8. During August, Antico is batting .253 with a .286 on-base percentage and a .392 slugging percentage in 79 at-bats.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: A night after he snapped a 30-gamehomerless drought with three solo homers, Redmond joined Springfield’s offensive outburst by swatting his Texas League-leading 28th home run of the season. He sits five home runs shy of the MiLB held by organization-mate Baker and is four home runs shy of tying former Cardinal Matt Adams for the Springfield Cardinals record of 32.