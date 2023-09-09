To begin his second month within the Cardinals’ farm system, Sem Robberse delivered one of his most effective starts since he was dealt from the Blue Jays ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Robberse kept Nashville to two runs and matched a season-high in strikeouts with eight across five innings for Class AAA Memphis in its 8-4 win. The 21-year-old righty’s five innings of work were his most in six starts since he made his Cardinals organizational debut and qualified him for his first win in Triple-A.

On 92 pitches against the Sounds, Robberse induced 20 swing-and-misses and landed 10 called strikes, per Statcast. Six of the whiffs generated by Robberse came on his curveball, which had a 67% swing-and-miss rate. His slider had a 40% whiff rate and his changeup had a 60% rate.

In his six starts since getting dealt to the Cardinals and making his Triple-A debut, Robberse has a 6.38 ERA in 24 innings. He’s allowed 31 hits and struck out 27 batters.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: With his goal to reach triple digits in stolen bases in sight, Scott movedcloser to his personal goal on Friday night when swiped two bases to give him 89 on the year. The former fourth-round pick has stolen 39 bases and been caught five times in 58 games since he made his Double-A debut. Scott, who went one-for-four with two runs scored from the leadoff spot in the S-Cards’ 12-3 win, trails Rays prospect Chandler Simpson by five bases for the minor league lead.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: In his last start before the end of the regular season, Paniagua delivered six innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, and struck out three batters. The righty’s six frames during Peoria’s 3-1 loss to Beloit were a season-high after he did not make his first High-A start this year until July 9. Paniagua began the year on the injured list with a right shoulder injury. Paniagua will end the regular season with a 4.47 ERA, 47 strikeouts and a 1.35 WHIP in 11 High-A starts.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: The slugging first baseman belted his Texas League-leading 30th home run of the year as he went three-for-four with an RBI. Redmond’s home run came in the form of a solo blast to right field. It was his sixth in his last 31 games. Redmond holds a five-home run lead over former teammate Thomas Saggese, who was promoted to Class AAA on Friday. The three-hit game boosted Redmond’s average to .260 and OPS to .900.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: A night after he provided heroics in the form of a walk-off two-run single, Antico went two-for-four with a home run and three RBIs. The speedy outfielder’s home run was a three-run blast in the first inning that opened up the scoring for the S-Cards. Antico’s home run furthered his career-high to 16 on the year and pushed his career-high RBI total to 67 through 119 games.

Saggese promoted to Memphis

After becoming the Cardinals’ player of the month for August, Cardinals infield prospect Thomas Saggese was promoted to Class AAA Memphis on Friday.

Saggese, 21, slashed .318/.385/.551 with career-highs in homers (25) and RBIs (107) in 126 Double-A games. Since the Cardinals acquired him from the Rangers in the Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton trade, Saggese batted .331 with a 1.065 OPS and 10 home runs in 33 games for Springfield.