Making his second start in the Cardinals’ system since he was traded from the Rangers, right-handed pitching prospect Tekoah Roby struck out six batters across three innings and allowed one run during Class AA Springfield’s 6-3 loss on Friday.

The lone run allowed by Roby was a solo home run to the first batter he encountered in the bottom of the first inning. Following the homer, Roby, 21, retired nine consecutive batters. He ended the outing by striking out the last five hitters he faced.

The righty made his organizational debut on Aug. 26 with three innings of one-run baseball and six strikeouts. He’s fanned 12 batters, allowed two hits, two runs, and walked one batter in his first 12 innings in the first two outings — both of which have been starts.

Roby, along with infield prospect Thomas Saggese and reliever John King, were acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Rangers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: The speedy outfielder collected his 84 stolen base of the season and went two-for-five at the plate to boost his average to .333 through 52 games in Double-A. Scott, 22, finished Friday five stolen bases behind Rays prospect Chandler Simpson for the MiLB lead. Scott has been caught stealing 11 times in 118 games between High-A and Double-A. With his two-hit game, Scott’s average in as a whole in 2023 rose to .305 while his on-base percentage bumped up to .374.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: The 25-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings. Thomas induced eight swings-and-misses and landed 15 of his 74 pitches for called strikes. Thomas surrendered a home run in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth. He exited the ballgame with runners on first and third base in the fourth frame. Both runners scored against Kyle Leahy, who inherited Thomas’s two runners. After missing nearly two months because of injury, Thomas has surrendered 13 runs in 19 innings.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The Cardinals’ 2022 third-round pick continued to provide quality innings on Friday as he kept Bradenton to one run and struck out five in four innings during the first game of Palm Beach’s seven-inning doubleheader vs. the Marauders. The only run Hansen allowed came on a solo home run in the second inning of the 2-1 Palm Beach loss. Hansen, who completed at least five innings or more in his last nine outs, lowered his ERA to 3.28. He is second in ERA among qualified pitchers in the Florida State League while first in strikeouts with 119.

Hjerpe activated from IL

After spending three months on the injured list, the Cardinals' 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe was activated for Class High-A Peoria. Hjerpe, 22, has not pitched since May 23 after he underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow. Prior to the surgery, Hjerpe logged 39 1/3 innings, struck out 49 batters, and posted a 3.66 ERA in eight starts. In his last four starts before hitting the IL, the lefty fanned 26 batters and posted a 1.54 ERA in 23 1/3 innings.