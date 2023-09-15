Less than 24 hours after he went hitless in four at-bats, Cardinals prospect Thomas Saggese delivered his most productive game at the Triple-A level so far.

Saggese went four-for-five with three doubles and an RBI for Class AAA Memphis during its 12-10 road loss to Norfolk on Thursday. The four-hit game improved Saggese to five-for-22 (.217 average) through his first five games in Triple-A following his promotion from Class AA Springfield on Sept. 8.

The four hits from Saggese, 21, matched his season-high and career-high. The utility infielder has produced six four-hit games and 46 multi-hit efforts in 131 games this season. He is batting .313 with a .924 OPS, 25 home runs, and 33 doubles across 126 Class AA games and five Class AAA games.

Since he was acquired by the Cardinals in a July 30 trade with the Rangers, Saggese is batting .314 with a .382 on-base percentage and a 1.002 OPS in 38 games within the Cardinals organization.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals minor league system:

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: To continue his strong offensive season, Herrera went two-for-five with a home run and three RBIs as Memphis’s clean-up hitter. Herrera’s home run — his 10th of the season — was a two-run, 434-foot shot in the first inning of the road loss. With the home run, Herrera has reached double digits in homers in a season for the second time in his minor league career. The last time the 23-year-old did so was in 2021 when he belted 17 home runs in 98 games in Double-A. Along with his 10 home runs in the minors this season, Herrera has reached career highs in doubles (25) and RBIs (68) while batting .294 with a .938 OPS in 79 games for Memphis.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: As the MiLB season nears its end, Scott added to his base running success during Springfield’s 10-2 win with a successful steal of third base to give him 94 stolen bases on the season. The swiped bag tied Scott with Rays prospect Chandler Simpson for the minor league lead. Scott, who went two-for-six from the leadoff spot, has swiped 44 of his bases in 63 Double-A games. He’s been caught stealing 12 times in 129 games at the Class High-A and Class AA levels. The 22-year-old is batting .301 with a .368 on-base percentage, 19 doubles, 10 triples, and eight home runs.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: In potentially his final outing with Peoria in 2023, the former fourth-round pick lasted three innings and gave up five runs on six hits in Peoria’s Game 2 loss in the Midwest League Division Series. Bedell struck out four and walked two on 72 pitches (42 strikes) in his start. With the 9-4 loss to Cedar Rapids, Peoria needs a win on Friday to extend its season and advance to the Midwest League Championship Series. Bedell, who began the season in a long relief role, logged 96 innings and posted a 2.44 ERA with 106 strikeouts and 34 walks in 27 regular season outings for Peoria. The University of Missouri product had logged fewer than 10 innings prior to this season due to injuries. The five runs he allowed on Thursday were the most he’s allowed in a start this year.

Palm Beach playoff run ends

After a 64-63 season that included a 37-28 first-half record, Class Low-A Palm Beach’s season ended on Thursday night after it lost 7-6 in 11 innings to Jupiter in Game 2 of the Florida State League Division Series.

Despite getting nine hits and drawing two walks in the elimination loss, PB-Cards hitters combined to go two-for-16 when hitting with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base. Of the six runs the PB-Cards scored, one came on a solo homer from outfielder prospect Joshua Baez. Another run came on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th from 2023 first-round pick Chase Davis, who entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in center field.

The playoff elimination in a 0-2 series sweep in the first round of the postseason marks the second consecutive year Palm Beach’s season ended as such.