In his fourth game at the Class AAA level, Cardinals infield prospect Thomas Saggese went hitless in four at-bats and struck out once for Class AAA Memphis in its 3-2 road loss to Norfolk on Wednesday.

Saggese grounded out twice and lined out once making him one-for-18 since he made his Triple-A debut on Saturday. The 21-year-old’s lone hit so far is a line-drive double left field during his final at-bat on Sunday.

Ahead of his promotion from Double-A, Saggese hit .331 with a .401 on-base percentage and a 1.065 OPS in 33 games with the S-Cards. The infield prospect, who made his Cardinals minor league debut on Aug. 1 after he was acquired in a trade from the Rangers, hit nine homers and drove in 26 runs during his first month with his new organization.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, Class AA Springfield: The righty struck out five batters and limited San Antonio to one run on three hits and no walks during his start for the S-Cards in their 7-5 win. Roby’s start was his fourth as a Cardinals prospect since he was acquired along with Saggese and left-handed reliever John King in a trade with the Rangers. Through his first four starts, Saggese has logged 12 innings, allowed four runs, and fanned 19 batters. He’s allowed three walks in that span and posted a 0.75 WHIP. On the year, Roby, who was sidelined for over two and a half months with a shoulder injury, has notched 69 strikeouts across 58 1/3 innings.

Outfielder Juan Yepez, Class AAA Memphis: The 25-year-old’s 468-foot solo home run in the ninth inning of Memphis’s loss registered as the furthest hit ball across 15 Triple-A games on Wednesday night, per Statcast. The tape-measure blast, which also had the highest exit velocity (111.9) across Triple-A games, was Yepez’s second in his last three games. Prior to that stretch, Yepez had homered three times in 131 at-bats. The home run also extended Yepez’s hitting streak to 14 consecutive games. Yepez, who is batting .248 on the season, has gone 17-for-55 (.309 average) since the hit streak began on Aug. 27.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AAA Memphis: Granillo tossed a scoreless inning and walked one batter in his relief appearance for the Redbirds. The 23-year-old flashed 95.6 mph with his fastball and did not allow a hit in his inning of work. The outing was Granillo’s first scoreless appearance in six games at the Triple-A level since he was promoted from Double-A in the middle of August. Across 9 1/3 innings for Memphis, the former 14th-round pick owns a 6.75 ERA and has kept hitters to a .152 average. He’s struck out 11 batters and walked 13.