When he stepped to the plate in the fourth inning, Cardinals prospect Thomas Saggese provided the offensive spark Class AA Springfield needed to keep pace in the Texas League North’s second-half playoff race.

Saggese, who had three hits in his previous 16 at-bats, mashed a 0-1 pitch from Dodgers farmhand Orlando Ortiz-Mayr beyond the left field berm at Hammons Field for a three-run home run during Springfield’s 5-2 win over Tulsa.

With the win, Springfield sits one game behind Wichita for first place in the Texas League North second-half standings with 10 regular season games remaining.

Saggese’s home run furthered his career-high to 25 in 125 games in Class AA. Fifteen of the 21-year-old’s home runs this season came in 93 games with Frisco, the Rangers’ Class AA affiliate. In 32 games with Springfield since he was traded to the Cardinals, Saggese has homered 10 times, driven in 29 runs, batted .328, and posted a 1.067 OPS.

A .352/.426/.714 slash line in his first 27 games within the Cardinals system was enough to garner organizational honors as Cardinals minor league player of the month of August.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: In what was a laboring start for the Cardinals' top pitching prospect, Hence allowed one run on five hits and struck out five batters in four innings. The righty ended his outing on 82 pitches — 48 of which were strikes. The only run allowed by Hence came on a one-out double in the second inning. With the start, Hence lowered his ERA to 6.09 across 44 1/3 innings in Class AA. Hence has fanned 45 batters and allowed a .289 average to opposing hitters in 10 starts for Springfield.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks, the Midwest League player of the month of August, singled in two runs for Peoria during its 3-0 win over Beloit to clinch a playoff spot. Crooks, who caught all nine innings of the Chiefs’ shutout victory, slashed .379/.427/.611 with 10 doubles, four home runs, and 22 RBIs in 24 games during August. The 2022 fourth-round pick owns a .275 average and an .802 OPS in 111 Class High-A games this season. He’s doubled 29 times and homered 12 times for Peoria.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: As Palm Beach’s leadoff hitter in its 10-3 win over Clearwater, Cho went two-for-four with an RBI triple. Cho’s triple was his fifth of the year and gave him his first extra-base hit since he homered on Aug. 27. Cho, 20, is batting .264 with a .372 on-base percentage and a .376 slugging percentage in 102 Class Low-A games.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: With 5 2/3 scoreless innings that included seven strikeouts, Hansen lowered his ERA to 3.12 and improved to an 11-3 record on the year. The 2022 third-round pick limited Clearwater to four hits and two walks in the road win in what was his fifth scoreless outing of five more innings. Hansen, 23, furthered his Florida State League lead in strikeouts with 126 in 112 2/3 innings during his first season in the minors. The lefty sits in second behind teammate Hancel Rincon for the league lead in innings.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: The versatile infielder went zero-for-four in Memphis’s 4-1 loss to Nashville making it the second consecutive night that he went hitless. Since the start of September, Prieto has gone four-for-20 with one double and one RBI. Despite the quiet start to the month, Prieto has struck out just twice in his last 20 at-bats. While batting .333 and ranking among the top 10 in hits across MiLB, Prieto ranks within the top 10 in the minors with a 9.5% strikeout rate.

Peoria secures playoff spot

Under second-year manager Patrick Anderson, the Peoria Chiefs will head to the postseason for the first time since 2018. A 3-0 win over Beloit on Wednesday at Dozier Park secured a second-place finish in the second half of the Midwest League standings.

The last time Peoria reached the playoffs was when it was a Low-A affiliate and rostered future big leaguers including Nolan Gorman, Johan Oviedo, and Luken Baker. Peoria reached the Midwest League Championship series that year before losing to Bowling Green, a Rays affiliate, in four games.

The Chiefs (69-59 overall, 36-26 in the second half) were 58-74 a season ago and had the lowest winning percentage of the four Cardinals full-season affiliates. This year, they are set to head into the playoffs with a roster that includes prospects Ian Bedell, Jimmy Crooks, Max Rajcic, Edwin Nunez, and Cooper Hjerpe.

Hjerpe — the Cardinals’ 2022 first-round pick — missed over three months of the season due to arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow, but returned on Sunday and threw 2/3 of an inning of relief for Peoria.