After he hit a solo home run in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 22 consecutive games, Cardinals prospect Thomas Saggese clubbed a three-run home run in the eighth inning to bring Class AA Springfield within two runs of Corpus Christi in their eventual 8-7 walk-off win over the Hooks.

The former fifth-round pick’s pair of home runs furthered his career-high to 24 on the year and gave him his first multi-home run game of his professional career less than a week removed from when he hit for the cycle on Aug. 19.

Saggese, 21, began Friday with the MiLB lead in hits. He pushed that total to a career-high 145 on the year. With the two-for-four, four RBI night, Saggese has reached base safely in every game he’s appeared in for Springfield since he was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Rangers. In his first 97 plate appearances as a Cardinals prospect, the infielder owns a .366/.454/.780 slash line.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class AA Springfield: Having given up 18 runs in his previous three starts, Hence tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits for Springfield. The one run Hence allowed was unearned. It came across in the fifth inning when Hence was charged with a throwing error after he fielded a ground ball and threw wide of first base for a potential inning-ending groundout. Hence, who struck out five and walked three, logged his longest start since July 28.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Scott proved to be valuable for Springfield in a number of facets of Friday’s walk-off win. At the plate, Scott delivered his third consecutive multi-hit game and 10th such performance since the start of August. The former fourth-round pick also provided a successful sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the 11th that moved Arquimedes Gamboa to third base, which allowed Gamboa to score the game-winning run on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. As a base runner, the speedster swiped his 30th base of his Double-A career and 80th on the season. He moved within five stolen bases of Rays prospect Chandler Simpson, who is also a friend of Scott, for the MiLB lead. And as a fielder, Scott’s throwing arm kept the S-Cards and Hooks tied heading into the bottom of the 10th inning. With the automatic runner on second base to begin extra innings, Scott fielded a ball lined up the middle for a single and fired a strike to home plate to nab the potential go-ahead run and keep the Hooks and S-Cards tied.

Right-handed pitcher Hancel Rincon, Class Low-A Palm Beach: As Palm Beach’s starter in game one of a seven-inning doubleheader, Rincon fanned eight batters across six scoreless frames. The effort marked Rincon’s fourth scoreless outing of six innings or more this season. The 21-year-old kept Tampa hitters to three hits — all of which were singles — and did not walk a batter. Rincon generated 12 swing-and-misses on the day, per Statcast. Six came on his slider and three were on his fastball. The game’s winning pitcher, Rincon (9-5) lowered his ERA to 3.09 across. He’s fanned 85 batters and posted a 0.96 WHIP across 122 1/3 innings for Palm Beach.

Right-handed pitcher Gerardo Salas, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In game two of Palm Beach’s doubleheader, Salas provided 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out seven, walked one, and allowed three hits in what was the 20-year-old’s Low-A debut. The Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico native flashed a 94.3 mph fastball and had seven swings-and-misses on his cutter for a 50% whiff rate with the pitch. Prior to making his Low-A debut, Salas posted a 3.21 ERA and notched 39 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings during the Florida Complex League.